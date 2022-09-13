'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek! The Cast Belts Out an Iconic 'Camp Rock' Song in Season 3 Finale

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is saving the best for last.

In an exclusive First Look at the season 3 finale, the cast belts out a soulful rendition of "This Is Me" from Camp Rock led by Liamani Segura as they prepare for their performance of Frozen at Camp Shallow Lake.

The clip also features glimpses of Dara Reneé, Sofia Wylie and Joshua Bassett as they put on their respective costumes as Elsa, Anna and Kristoff from the hit Disney musical.

Season 3 first kicked off in July with the students of East High attending a sleepaway camp in California as they find out that they've been selected to put on one of the very first performances of Frozen for a docuseries on Disney+.

In addition to featuring hit songs from Frozen and Camp Rock, season 3 has included several guest appearances, including Disney Channel alums Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles.

"I really went on an emotional roller coaster," Bleu previously told PEOPLE about returning to his High School Musical roots.

"When this season was coming to an end, I had a moment where I was just watching all of them perform, and it just hit me. It hit me like a ton of bricks where I'm seeing the impact that the original movies had. The fact that it even paved the way for this to take place, and the fact that they're carrying the torch in such a beautiful way — and then the fact that I got to be a part of it again, that I got to actually live in the joy and the magic that is High School Musical again, I wasn't expecting it."

While Wylie previously teased to PEOPLE that the upcoming season finale is "very plot twisty," there is bound to be even more drama in the upcoming fourth season.

During D23, the show made the surprise announcement that the upcoming season will follow the East High students as they find out that their school is being used to film High School Musical 4: The Reunion — and they're all slated to play extras!

In the upcoming season, Reneé told PEOPLE that fans can expect even more plot twists.

"[In season 3], I had so much fun bringing the comedy to the drama," she teased. "So season 4 is going to be even more of that — even more comedy, even more drama, even more fashion."

The season 3 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series airs on Wednesday on Disney+.