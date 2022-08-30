'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek! Sofia Wylie Takes Center Stage with Corbin Bleu in Show-Stopping Dream Sequence 

Sofia Wylie and Corbin Bleu are sharing the stage on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!

In an exclusive First Look at the latest season 3 episode, Wylie's Gina performs a show-stopping number alongside the High School Musical alum, who is playing a fictionalized version of himself this season.

Following a bump on the head on the basketball court, Gina slips into an extravagant dream where she unleashes her inner "baller" for a new track titled "Different Way to Dance."

Reminiscent of "Get'cha Head in the Game" from the first HSM film, Bleu is shown donning a sequinned basketball uniform as he gives Gina some pointers on how to let loose.

Bleu, 33, previously teased his musical number with Wylie ahead of the season 3 premiere, noting that he "pushed" for them to dance together early on.

After going back and watching seasons 1 and 2 of the show, he tells PEOPLE he was amazed by Wylie's talent and was especially moved to "see another young person of color" at the center of the franchise.

"I had said to [series creator Tim Federle], 'If I don't get to do a dance number with Sofia I think we're completely missing out,'" he recalled. "And he made it happen."

Wylie, 18, tells PEOPLE that working with the OG Wildcat was "truly a pinch-me moment."

"I really did grow up watching the [HSM] movies and loving his character," she says. "I just loved him and I loved his talent and who he was as a person. Then, getting to meet him and actually know him intimately, he was exactly who I thought he was going to be."

Wylie adds that Bleu's talent is "immense" and really made her step up her own game for the number. "I really had to work my butt off and keep up."

As the rest of this season progresses, Wylie reveals that there are "a lot of plot twists" to come in the remaining episodes.

"Where people think things are headed will switch up on them," she teases. "There's so much drama, but I know that everyone is going to eat it all up."

Plus, there are even more exciting moments to look forward to as HSMTMTS has already been renewed for season 4.

With filming expected to start in September in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wylie says that she's been having extensive conversations with Federle about his plans for season 4.

"[Tim] is so inclusive and really wants myself and the rest of the cast to have an input and a say in what we hope to see this coming season," she says. "He's just such a wonderful collaborator and I'm very lucky for him."

"The musical that we'll be putting on in season 4 is super exciting," she adds. "I think you are going to love it. I'm just so excited to start filming. I think it's going to be the best season yet."

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drop on Wednesdays on Disney+.