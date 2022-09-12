Everything to Know About 'HSMTMTS' Season 4

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 is coming to an end, but don't worry: there's more on the way.

Even before season 3 premiered this July, Disney+ gave the green light for season 4.

"This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart," Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television said of the show's renewal. "Tim Federle's vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can't wait to see what's in store for the Wildcats next."

"This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I'm beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories and showcasing these exceptional stars," creator Tim Federle added.

While we still have a while before the new season premieres, we already have a few details about what's to come, including the plot and when filming will begin.

Read ahead for everything we know about HSMTMTMS season 4.

Which cast members are returning for HSMTMTMS season 4?

Despite shaking things up in season 3 by making a few main cast members recurring (rather than series regulars), it seems like most of the original cast will be back for season 4.

A handful of stars were a part of the show's big presentation at D23, including Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, as well as Saylor Bell and Adrian Lyles, who joined the cast in season 3.

Which cast members are not returning for HSMTMTMS season 4?

After appearing as a guest star in season 3, Federle has shared that Olivia Rodrigo will likely not reprise her role as Nini in the upcoming season.

"I think it's probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we're serving, that I think there's no immediate plans for Nini to be a huge part of the show going forward," he previously told Entertainment Weekly.

While speaking to PEOPLE about one of Rodrigo's final performances on the show, Federle deemed "You Never Know" as "a poignant grace note to Olivia Rodrigo's remarkable run on our series." He added, "The song is all about how unpredictable a young person's future is — and how thrilling that can be, too. I cry when I hear it, and I smile when I think of how lucky we are to know Olivia. Bon voyage, Nini. Wildcats forever."

What will the musical be for HSMTMTMS season 4?

The cast confirmed at D23 that the upcoming season will show the students putting on a musical of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, the third film in the HSM franchise in which the characters put on a musical about their own lives.

What will HSMTMTMS season 4 be about?

During D23, it was revealed that upcoming fourth season will follow the characters as they return to East High for their senior year, only to find out that the school is being used to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie, and they'll all be playing featured extras.

Will any original High School Musical stars appear on HSMTMTMS season 4?

Seeing that the upcoming season revolves around the fictional filming of High School Musical 4, many fans are curious to know if the show will feature any of the original Wildcats. Though Disney hasn't confirmed any HSM cameos yet, a handful of stars have already appeared on the show, including KayCee Stroh, Lucas Grabeel, and Corbin Bleu.

Additionally, Monique Coleman previously expressed her interest to appear on the show, telling PEOPLE, "I would love to come back and make a guest appearance and spend some time with them. I think that would be really fun."

Most recently, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron raised eyebrows that a reunion was in the works when they both visited East High just a month apart.

When does HSMTMTMS season 4 start filming?

Sofia Wylie previously revealed to PEOPLE that filming for season 4 is expected to start in September in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also added that she and the cast have already started having conversations about what they would like to see for their characters in the new season.

"[Tim] is so inclusive and really wants myself and the rest of the cast to have an input and a say in what we hope to see this coming season," she said. "He's just such a wonderful collaborator and I'm very lucky for him."

When will HSMTMTMS season 4 be released?

With filming expected to kick off in September, we likely won't get new episodes until mid-2023, possibly timed to August to be in line with the senior year plot.

Will HSMTMTMS season 4 be the show's final season?

Disney+ hasn't confirmed if season 4 will be the show's final season. Although, it's worth noting that when Federle originally pitched the show, he already had seven seasons in mind.