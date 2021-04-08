High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 will premiere on Disney+ May 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: East High Faces Off Against Rivals in Season 2 Trailer

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 is almost here — and the competition is on.

On Thursday, Disney+ released a new trailer and images featuring stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

The upcoming season, premiering on the streaming service May 14, will follow the students at East High as they prepare to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical. Dancing With the Stars host Derek Hough will be appearing in a recurring role for season 2 as Zack, a drama teacher at East High's rival school, North High. His character also happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Miss Jenn (Reinders).

"After the triumph of High School Musical, it's time to turn my attention to the spring musical," Miss Jenn begins in the new trailer.

"Why wouldn't we do HSM 2? Our HSM was legendary," Reneé's Kourtney asks before the clip turns back to Miss Jenn.

"Jenny? Is that you?" Hough's character says as he spots his old friend in a store. "Zacky Roy from North High."

"Zacky!" she replies, seeming less than enthused as Zack reveals he'll be directing The Little Mermaid for North High and entering his students in the "Alan Menken Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater."

"We're going for gold," he says. "Good luck with your show, I heard High School Musical was … adorable."

"This semester we are entering the Alan Menken Awards for Musical Theater and we are doing Beauty and the Beast," Jenn then tells her students, upending their plans for High School Musical 2.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo's Nina and Basset's Ricky navigate their long distance relationship as she heads off to the Youth Actors Conservatory.

"You're going to make this long distance thing look easy," Nina tells her boyfriend, who promises, "I'm gonna FaceTime you every morning."

Later in the trailer, however, Ricky and Nina struggle to be apart and a new character, Lily (Olivia Rose Keegan), seems intent on breaking them up.

"Sounds like your girlfriend wants some space," Lily tells Ricky. "Let me know if you're looking for one who doesn't."

As Jenn's East High kids prepare to face off against Zack's North High, the tensions between the two teachers appear to be turning into something less aggressive and more romantic.

"I always loved your competitive spirit," Zack tells her with a smile.

"Buckle up Wildcats — this party's just getting started," another new character, Natalie (Alexis Nelis), declares as the clip comes to an end.