Larry Saperstein from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Comes Out as Bisexual

Larry Saperstein is living his truth.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star opened up about his sexuality in a new TikTok video on Tuesday, revealing that he is bisexual.

Set to "International Super Spy" from The Backyardigans, the clip featured Saperstein looking into the camera with the words "Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV" appearing on the screen. As the song progresseed, he changed the text to read "is bi irl."

The actor, 23, additionally captioned the post, "Is it really that unexpected tho #pride."

Saperstein's decision to come out as bisexual also fell on the start of Pride Month.

That same day, Saperstein wrote on Twitter that he has "T minus 30 days to figure out how to do drag so I can turn out a look before the end of the month." He added a gay pride flag emoji at the end of his tweet.

Saperstein plays Big Red in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which debuted in 2019. On the popular Disney+ show, his character develops a romantic bond with a teenage girl named Ashlyn Caswell (Julia Lester).

Before opening up about his sexuality for the first time, Saperstein's HSMTMTS costar Joshua Bassett addressed recent rumors about his sexual orientation after he hinted at "coming out" during an interview. In a lengthy Instagram post shared last month, the 20-year-old singer said he is still "figuring out" who he is.

"My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance," he wrote alongside a video of himself singing and playing on a piano.

"Toxicity, hatred, and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it," Bassett, who is rumored to have dated his HSMTMTS costar Olivia Rodrigo and former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter, continued. "It's 2021. we are the generation of love & growth, it's time we start acting like it. whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, i love you all the same. Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are."

Bassett concluded his post by explaining how "life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win." The "Anyone Else" singer added, "I choose love.❤️🧡💛💚💙💜."