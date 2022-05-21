The Disney+ series was greenlit for season 4 ahead of the season 3 premiere on July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Back with Olivia Rodrigo Returning as a Guest Star

On Friday, Disney+ revealed a first look at season 3 featuring a few fan-favorite characters as well as other familiar Disney faces. Plus, ahead of the show's July 27 premiere, the streamer announced the series has been greenlit for season 4.

Disney+ also confirmed that star Rodrigo is returning to the series but as a recurring guest. The "drivers license" singer's music career has taken off since the series premiered in 2019.

But returning series regulars include Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles.

Olivia Rodrigo and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Cast Take on Disney's Frozen in Season 3 Trailer Credit: disney+

Like Rodrigo, Kate Reinders (as Miss Jenn), Larry Saperstein (Big Red) and Joe Serafini (Seb) will be guest stars this season. But, then again, so will Zombies breakout Meg Donnelly, Hannah Montana's Jason Earles and original HSM star Corbin Bleu.

In a first look clip, the cast has arrived at Camp Shallow Lake, where Bleu makes a surprise appearance to announce that the teens will be performing Disney's Frozen.

"Oh, I am so excited to be here at Camp Shallow Lake. Oh, you guys, I can't wait to tell you what we've got planned this summer," Bleu says.

"My pals at the House of Mouse have given us the keys to the Magic Kingdom and that means, you guys are going to be the first camp on the planet to premiere a global blockbuster which became a Broadway sensation. Does anyone have a jacket? It suddenly got cold in here," he adds, pausing for dramatic effect before sharing the big news: "We're going to put on Frozen!"