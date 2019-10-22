Five Things to Know About Shook and High School Musical Star Sofia Wylie

Image zoom Benjamin Smith

Sofia Wylie first hit the scene playing Buffy Driscoll on Disney Channel’s television series Andi Mack.

But after two years, she’s ready to expand her reach in the Disney family. Wylie, 15, stars as Mia Brooks in Shook, available on Disney Channel’s YouTube channel, and soon, Gina Porter in the new High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (produced by Disney+), which has already been renewed for a second season.

Before you relive the glory days as a Wildcat this November, here are five things to know about the rising star.

1. She attended High School Musical 3’s premiere when she was five years old

When the third installment of the beloved movie franchise came out, she won tickets at her local mall to attend the movie’s premiere. Wylie and her family were flown in to Los Angeles from their native Scottsdale, Arizona.

“That was almost 10 years [ago] exactly. I was five and thankfully I won it,” Wylie tells PEOPLE. “Now, 10 years later, I’m actually a part of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a branch of the movies that was so beloved to me as a child. So, it’s just such a full circle and I just can’t really believe it!”

2. She wants to inspire everyone with the characters she plays

In Shook, Wylie plays Mia Brooks, an aspiring dancer whose duties at home hinder her from living out her dream. Mia and her family experience the recent death of her father, leaving her mother to pick up extra shifts as a nurse to make ends meet and Mia assuming responsibility for the care of her younger sister Skyler.

Though Mia is a fictional character, Wylie believes her challenges in life can apply to everyone facing personal adversaries.

“Mia, I think, can be a representation for everybody, not just girls or people of color, but I think for truly anybody who has lost somebody in their life or who has a single mom and financially can’t go to everything that a lot of kids want to or are able to do,” says Wylie.

She adds, “So, I think it allows people to just feel like they’re not alone and they can get through anything. I think you can just inspire a lot of people, which is the number one thing I ever want to do when I’m filming a show.”

3. Her all-time favorite Disney series is Shake It Up

It only makes sense that her favorite show starred Zendaya, who skyrocketed to fame after fronting her own Disney series.

“I’m a huge fan of Zendaya. But I love the fact that [the stars in Shake It Up] dance and sing and act — that’s what I want to do,” Wylie said. “I wanted to be kind of a triple threat. So, that was really inspiring.”

Wylie’s other favorite Disney shows also involve dancing, singing and performing, like Hannah Montana and even That’s So Raven.

4. She will faint if she ever meets Zac Efron

Working on the new television reboot of the famed Disney franchise, Wylie and the rest of the cast members have already connected with some of the original stars, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Kaycee Stroh.

Though she hasn’t met the original Troy Bolton, she knows exactly how she’ll react when she does. “One day I’m going to meet him and then I’m gonna pass out,” she laughs.

Let’s be honest — she’s not alone there.

5. She’s also creative off set — and is a dog mom!

When she’s not on set or flying for press tours, Wylie can be found painting in her bathroom or outside, sometimes for hours.

“I love to paint — that really is relaxing for me. I can lose a whole day. But it’s the best thing because I’m not really thinking about anything or working too much of my brain except for the creative side,” she says.

And when she’s not doing that, you can find her grooming her teacup Yorkshire Terrier Baby Violet.

“I feel like I’m a professional dog stylist for hair because I love to wash her, cut her hair, clip her nails — it’s so weird, but for some reason it’s so satisfying to me,” Wylie says. “I get to spend time with the cutest little dog in the world.”

But of course, above all, she truly savors every spare moment she has with her family.

The first three episodes of Shook are available now on YouTube, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuts Nov. 9.