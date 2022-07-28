The Cutest Photos from the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
The cast of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series celebrated the show's season 3 premiere on July 27. See all the pictures from the star-studded red carpet event, including Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's reunion and OG Wildcats Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman's sweet interaction
Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
The season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was a night to remember! While walking the red carpet, the show's stars Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo posed for a group photo together.
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
The costars and rumored exes turned heads as they posed for a handful of photos together at the premiere. Their friendly reunion comes after a year of perceived drama between the two (who never confirmed a relationship or a split).
When the Grammy-winning released her single "drivers license" in January 2021, it was widely speculated to be about her alleged breakup with Bassett and his apparent moving on with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Bassett later revealed in December that he and Rodrigo had not spoken since the song's debut.
Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu makes a special cameo on the show's third season, and he had the support of one of his original costars at the premiere! OG Wildcats Bleu and Monique Coleman, who played love interests in the original movie franchise, shared a cute moment as they hugged each other on the red carpet.
Ahead of the new season, Bleu told PEOPLE that returning to the iconic HSM franchise was "an emotional roller coaster."
"When this season was coming to an end, I had a moment where I was just watching all of them perform, and it just hit me," he said. "It hit me like a ton of bricks where I'm seeing the impact that the original movies had. The fact that it even paved the way for this to take place, and the fact that they're carrying the torch in such a beautiful way — and then the fact that I got to be a part of it again, that I got to actually live in the joy and the magic that is High School Musical again, I wasn't expecting it."
Joshua Bassett and Meg Donnelly at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Bassett and Zombies 3 star Meg Donnelly, who has a guest-starring role in season 3, hugged it out at the show's afterparty.
Donnelly previously told PEOPLE it was "surreal" getting to be a part of two iconic Disney franchises. "High School Musical is the reason why I even started musical theater or acting," she said. "The fact that's even a possibility [to be part of the HSM franchise] is just wild and I'm so honored. I still don't believe it sometimes."
JoJo Siwa and Saylor Bell at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
JoJo Siwa, who makes a guest appearance in season 3, was spotted laughing and smiling with new cast member Saylor Bell on the red carpet.
Kate Reinders and Jason Earles at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Kate Reinders and Hannah Montana alum Jason Earles were shown goofing off with each other on the red carpet. After working as an acting coach on the show for the first two seasons, Earles makes a special guest appearance in the upcoming season as a camp counselor named Dewey — marking a special Disney reunion between him and Bleu, who appeared in the pilot of Hannah Montana.
"As the two elder statesmen on the set, we're observing this new cast and just seeing how incredibly talented they are," Earles told PEOPLE. "[Corbin] jumped right in the role of being a mentor for the kids, wanting to be somebody that they could come to and ask advice."
The HSMTMTS Cast at the Season 3 Premiere
The entire cast snapped a group photo on the red carpet alongside the show's creator Tim Federle.
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Rodrigo and Bassett seemingly put their past drama behind them as they posed for a handful of playful snaps together, including throwing up some peace signs for the cameras.
Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
The show's original core four snapped a silly picture together as they huddled up on the red carpet. Despite being a main cast member in seasons 1 and 2, Rodrigo only appears as a guest star in the upcoming season.
During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Federle teased that season 3 will likely be Rodrigo's last on the show: "I think it's probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we're serving, that I think there's no immediate plans for [Rodrigo's character] to be a huge part of the show going forward."
The HSMTMTS Cast at the Season 3 Premiere
The stars were all smiles as they posed alongside series creator Federle and the President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis.
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Rodrigo flashed Bassett a smile as they conversed on the red carpet while the cameras flashed away.
Joe Serafini and Frankie A. Rodriguez at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
On and offscreen couple Joe Serafini and Frankie A. Rodriguez coordinated in satin looks as they walked the red carpet.
Olivia Rodrigo and JoJo Siwa at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Rodrigo and Siwa struck a silly pose on the red carpet.
Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Bleu and Coleman couldn't contain their excitement as they spotted each other on the red carpet. The costars recently had an onscreen reunion as they costarred in the Lifetime film, A Christmas Dance Reunion.
During an interview with PEOPLE, Coleman admitted that the best part of filming the movie was working with Bleu again.
"I forgot how utterly just talented and delicious he is," she said. "I obviously have seen him in shows and we're friends, but I forgot what it was like to work with someone who has such an incredible work ethic, who shows up and gives 110 percent every single time, every single take, whether he's on screen or not. He's such a generous actor and really cares."
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Look at those smiles! Rodrigo and Bassett were grinning from ear to ear as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet.
Sasha Clements, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Bleu posed for a photo between Coleman and his wife Sasha Clements, who also worked with the HSM stars in A Christmas Dance Reunion.
Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
The HSMTMTS stars looked all grown up as they got close for a group photo.
Olivia Rodrigo and JoJo Siwa at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Rodrigo and Siwa flashed sweet smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other for a photo.
Dara Reneé and JoJo Siwa at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
Dara Reneé and Siwa clearly had the same fashion memo as they both wore shiny ensembles on the red carpet, with Reneé sporting a gold dress and Siwa donning an iridescent silver two-piece.
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere
The costars looked sharp as they posed on the red carpet in coordinating black ensembles (she's in a Nensi Dojaka two-piece outfit, he's in Saint Laurent).