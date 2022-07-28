The Cutest Photos from the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere

High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu makes a special cameo on the show's third season, and he had the support of one of his original costars at the premiere! OG Wildcats Bleu and Monique Coleman, who played love interests in the original movie franchise, shared a cute moment as they hugged each other on the red carpet.

Ahead of the new season, Bleu told PEOPLE that returning to the iconic HSM franchise was "an emotional roller coaster."

"When this season was coming to an end, I had a moment where I was just watching all of them perform, and it just hit me," he said. "It hit me like a ton of bricks where I'm seeing the impact that the original movies had. The fact that it even paved the way for this to take place, and the fact that they're carrying the torch in such a beautiful way — and then the fact that I got to be a part of it again, that I got to actually live in the joy and the magic that is High School Musical again, I wasn't expecting it."