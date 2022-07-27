Look Back at All the High School Musical Cast Reunions Over the Years

The boys of HSM were back together again as Grabeel and Efron supported Bleu at a performance of Broadway's Holiday Inn. "@mrgrabeel and I saw @corbinbleu DANCE on AIR ala Fred Astaire last night. He tapped "Firecracker" and lit the stage on 🔥 with his moves!" he captiond a silly photo of them backstage alongside the hashtag #theboysareback.

Following the performance, Bleu opened up to PEOPLE about the special reunion, including how Efron gave him a standing ovation. "It was so good to have him come," he said.

"When [the musical number] firecrackers ended he stood up," he added. "People usually throughout the show won't have an ovation, but he stood up. It was just him! I could see him and I was just like 'awesome dude.' "