Look Back at All the High School Musical Cast Reunions Over the Years
Since wrapping the third and final High School Musical movie in 2008, the cast of the hit Disney Channel franchise has reunited on various occasions, supporting each other at big movie premieres and even sharing the screen together. Take a look back at the most memorable HSM reunions that prove the cast is still "all in this together"
High School Musical Cast's Reunion For the Film's 10-Year Anniversary
Most of the main cast from High School Musical — including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman — got back together in 2016 for a TV reunion special on Disney Channel to celebrate the film's 10th anniversary.
Though Zac Efron didn't appear with the cast in person, he did send in a video thanking fans for their support over the years. Most recently, Efron returned to his HSM roots as he visited the high school where the iconic franchise was filmed.
Corbin Bleu and Ashley Tisdale's Reunion at the Teen Choice Awards
A year after the release of the final HSM film, Bleu and Tisdale shared the stage at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards as they presented choice movie actor: comedy, which went to their HSM costar Efron for 17 Again.
Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron's Reunion at the Teen Choice Awards
After presenting Efron with his award on stage at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards, Tisdale and Efron embraced in the audience for a friendly snap during the show.
Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, and Ashley Tisdale's Reunion at This Is It Premiere
The HSM costars hugged it out as they attended the premiere of Michael Jackson's posthumous documentary This Is It, which HSM's Kenny Ortega directed.
Zac Efron and Corbin Bleu's Reunion at the 17 Again Premiere
The onscreen BFFs shared a cute moment as Bleu supported Efron at the premiere of his film 17 Again in 2009.
Vanessa Hudgens and Monique Coleman's Reunion at a St. Jude's Gala
Hudgens and Coleman, who played BFFs in the HSM franchise, shared a hug as they attended the St. Jude's Inaugural Estrellas Por La Vida Gala. The costars also snapped a photo alongside Efron and HSM director Ortega on the red carpet during the event.
Monique Coleman and Ashley Tisdale's Reunion at The Last Song Premiere
Coleman and Tisdale beamed at each other as they attended the premiere of The Last Song starring Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's Reunion at Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure Premiere
Hudgens and Tisdale shared a cute moment on the red carpet as they attended the premiere of Tisdale's HSM spinoff film Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, in which she reprised her iconic role as Sharpay Evans. Several other HSM stars were on hand to support Tisdale, including Efron, Grabeel, and Olesya Rulin.
Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron's Reunion at the People's Choice Awards
The costars caught up at the 2011 People's Choice Awards, where Efron took home the prize for favorite movie star under 25.
Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's Reunion at Elton John's Oscar Viewing Party
The duo was seen dancing with Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson, who Hudgens was dating at the time, as they attended the Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2011.
Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale's Reunion at the Rock of Ages Premiere
Efron and Tisdale blonde-d (get it) on the red carpet as they attended the Rock of Ages' Los Angeles premiere in 2012.
Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens' Reunion at the Spring Breakers Premiere
In 2013, Tisdale showed support for her former costar as she attended the premiere of Hudgens' film Spring Breakers, which also starred Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez.
High School Musical Cast's Reunion at Vanessa Hudgens' Halloween Party
In 2015, Tisdale, Bleu, and Coleman reunited as they attended Hudgens' Halloween party. A handful of the cast members shared a photo of them posing in the photobooth as they donned costumes ranging from Alice in Wonderland to Dionne from Clueless.
Vanessa Hudgens and Corbin Bleu's Reunion at Broadway's Gigi
When Hudgens made her Broadway debut in Gigi, Bleu made sure to snag a ticket. "So proud of this talented girl! Got to see @gigionbroadway last night! Great night!" he captioned a photo of them backstage in 2015.
Lucas Grabeel, Zac Efron, and Corbin Bleu's Reunion at Broadway's Holiday Inn
The boys of HSM were back together again as Grabeel and Efron supported Bleu at a performance of Broadway's Holiday Inn. "@mrgrabeel and I saw @corbinbleu DANCE on AIR ala Fred Astaire last night. He tapped "Firecracker" and lit the stage on 🔥 with his moves!" he captiond a silly photo of them backstage alongside the hashtag #theboysareback.
Following the performance, Bleu opened up to PEOPLE about the special reunion, including how Efron gave him a standing ovation. "It was so good to have him come," he said.
"When [the musical number] firecrackers ended he stood up," he added. "People usually throughout the show won't have an ovation, but he stood up. It was just him! I could see him and I was just like 'awesome dude.' "
High School Musical Cast's Reunion at the Descendants Premiere
A number of HSM stars — including Bleu, Rulin, Tisdale, Coleman, and Grabeel — reunited as they attended the premiere of Ortega's Disney Channel original movie Descendants, which he directed and choreographed.
Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman's Reunion at the LA Family Housing's Awards
The costars shared a cute moment as they attended the LA Family Housing's Annual Awards in 2016.
Kaycee Stroh and Monique Coleman's Reunion at Sundance Film Festival
Kaycee Stroh, who played Martha Cox in the HSM franchise, snowed up for a fun (and frosty!) reunion with Monique Coleman at Sundance Film Festival in 2016.
Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's Reunion For a YouTube Performance
Years after starring in HSM together, the costars performed their first duet as Hudgens appeared on Tisdale's YouTube channel as part of her Music Sessions series. For the special performance, they sang a cover of Elle King's "Ex's and Oh's."
Lucas Grabeel and Ashley Tisdale's Reunion For a YouTube Performance
After singing with Hudgens, Tisdale reunited with her onscreen sibling for a special rendition of "What I've Been Looking For," which they performed together the first HSM film.
Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu's Reunion at Anything Goes
As Bleu performed in a production of Anything Goes, he had the support of Coleman. The actor shared a cute photo of him and his former costar on Instagram, writing, "Thank you Mo and Walt for coming to support!❤️"
Olesya Rulin and Monique Coleman's Reunion at the Thirst Gala
Rulin and Coleman walked the red carpet with director Ortega as they attended the Thirst Gala in 2018.
Monique Coleman and Kenny Ortega's Reunion at His Walk of Fame Ceremony
Ortega had the support of Coleman and a handful of Descendants stars as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.
High School Musical Cast's Reunion on the Disney Family Singalong
A handful of HSM stars reunited virtually for the first Disney Family Singalong in 2020. For the special performance, Bleu, Coleman, Hudgens, Grabeel, and Tisdale performed "We're All in This Together" alongside a handful of other Disney stars, including the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu's Reunion in a Lifetime Movie
Coleman and Bleu, who played love interests in the HSM franchise, reunited onscreen as they costarred in the Lifetime movie A Christmas Dance Reunion.
Speaking with PEOPLE, Coleman said the best part of filming the movie was getting to work with Bleu again. "I forgot how utterly just talented and delicious he is," she said. "I obviously have seen him in shows and we're friends, but I forgot what it was like to work with someone who has such an incredible work ethic, who shows up and gives 110 percent every single time, every single take, whether he's on screen or not. He's such a generous actor and really cares."
Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu's Reunion at a Mary Poppins
Grabeel showed his support for Bleu as he performed in a production of Mary Poppins in St. Louis, Missouri. The former costars snapped a sweet selfie of them hanging out after the show, with Bleu writing on Instagram, "Grateful to these special people who made the trip to see Mary Poppins! ❤️ #family"