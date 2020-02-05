A tale as old as time!

When High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for a second season of its show-within-a-show, the East High drama students will be preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, Disney+ announced on Wednesday.

Production on the new season begins this week in Salt Lake City and is slated for a late 2020 debut.

Season 1 followed a group of high school juniors putting on their school’s theatrical production of the 2006 Disney Channel TV movie, High School Musical.

Season 2 of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series will include reimagined musical numbers from both the High School Musical movies and the stage production of Beauty and the Beast, in addition to brand-new songs that join hits from season one like “Born to Be Brave” and “Just for a Moment.”

Creator and executive producer Tim Federle in a statement said, “The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in season two. It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it’s got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it’s got dancing forks.”

“We’re excited about Tim’s plans for the new season,” added Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney+. “He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he’s creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+.”

Joe Serafini (“Seb”) will be a series regular in season 2, joining Olivia Rodrigo (“Nini”), Joshua Bassett (“Ricky”), Matt Cornett (“E.J.”), Sofia Wylie (“Gina”), Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”), Julia Lester (“Ashlyn”), Dara Reneé (“Kourtney”), Frankie Rodriguez (“Carlos”), Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”) and Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”).

Season 1 is available on Disney+.