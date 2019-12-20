Wildcats in the House! See the New High School Musical Disney+ Stars Replicate Original Scenes

It was the start of something new when Disney+ launched High School Musical: The Musical: The Series based on the 2006 Disney Channel TV movie. But while the new crop of students at East High might have Instagram, emojis and iPhones, that doesn’t mean they can’t connect with the OGs.

The reboot, which has already been renewed for a sophomore season, follows a group of high school juniors putting on their school’s theatrical production of — you guessed it — High School Musical.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive images, the cast recreates iconic scenes from the original movie. Ricky (Joshua Bassett) has landed the main role of Troy Bolton in hopes of winning back his ex-girlfriend Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), who plays Gabriella Montez. Her current boyfriend EJ (Matt Cornett), who she met at drama camp, had his eye on playing Troy too, but instead got the part of Chad.

Rounding out the main cast of the East High production: Seb (Joe Serafini) as Sharpay and Ashlyn (Julia Lester) as Ms. Darbus, all under the direction of drama teacher Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders).

Ahead of the show’s finale, see how the new cast stacks up against the original Try (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), Chad (Corbin Bleu), Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) and Ms. Darbus (Alyson Reed).

“We’re All in This Together”

Image zoom Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett as Gabriella and Troy in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Fred Hayes/Disney+

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron as Gabriella and Troy in High School Musical Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

The Visionary

Image zoom Julia Lester as Ms. Darbus in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Fred Hayes/Disney+

Image zoom Alyson Reed as Ms. Darbus in High School Musical Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

Oops…

Image zoom Joe Serafini as Sharpay and Olivia Rodrigo as Gabriella in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Fred Hayes/Disney+

Image zoom Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay in High School Musical Disney Channel

“Stick to the Status Quo”

Image zoom Joe Serafini as Sharpay in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Fred Hayes/Disney+

Image zoom Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel as Sharpay and Ryan Evans in High School Musical Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

“Start of Something New”

Image zoom Joshua Bassett as Troy and Olivia Rodrigo as Gabriella in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Fred Hayes/Disney+

Image zoom Zac Efron as Troy and Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella in High School Musical Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

Best Bros?

Image zoom Matt Cornett (left) as Chad and Joshua Bassett as Troy in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Fred Hayes/Disney+

Image zoom Zac Efron (left) as Troy and Corbin Bleu as Chad in High School Musical Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

“Get’cha Head In the Game”

Image zoom Joshua Bassett as Troy in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Fred Hayes/Disney+

Image zoom Zac Efron as Troy in High School Musical Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

Disney+ has also debuted original content like the first live-action Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian. Also in the works at the streaming service is a Hocus Pocus sequel and a Lizzie McGuire reboot starring Hilary Duff.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series airs Fridays on Disney+.