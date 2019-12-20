Wildcats in the House! See the New High School Musical Disney+ Stars Replicate Original Scenes

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series got their heads in the game

By Dana Rose Falcone
December 20, 2019 02:00 PM

It was the start of something new when Disney+ launched High School Musical: The Musical: The Series based on the 2006 Disney Channel TV movie. But while the new crop of students at East High might have Instagram, emojis and iPhones, that doesn’t mean they can’t connect with the OGs.

The reboot, which has already been renewed for a sophomore season, follows a group of high school juniors putting on their school’s theatrical production of — you guessed it — High School Musical.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive images, the cast recreates iconic scenes from the original movie. Ricky (Joshua Bassett) has landed the main role of Troy Bolton in hopes of winning back his ex-girlfriend Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), who plays Gabriella Montez. Her current boyfriend EJ (Matt Cornett), who she met at drama camp, had his eye on playing Troy too, but instead got the part of Chad.

Rounding out the main cast of the East High production: Seb (Joe Serafini) as Sharpay and Ashlyn (Julia Lester) as Ms. Darbus, all under the direction of drama teacher Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders).

Ahead of the show’s finale, see how the new cast stacks up against the original Try (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), Chad (Corbin Bleu), Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) and Ms. Darbus (Alyson Reed).

“We’re All in This Together”

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett as Gabriella and Troy in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Fred Hayes/Disney+
Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron as Gabriella and Troy in High School Musical
Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

The Visionary

Julia Lester as Ms. Darbus in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Fred Hayes/Disney+
Alyson Reed as Ms. Darbus in High School Musical
Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

Oops…

Joe Serafini as Sharpay and Olivia Rodrigo as Gabriella in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Fred Hayes/Disney+
Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay in High School Musical
Disney Channel

“Stick to the Status Quo”

Joe Serafini as Sharpay in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Fred Hayes/Disney+
Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel as Sharpay and Ryan Evans in High School Musical
Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

“Start of Something New”

Joshua Bassett as Troy and Olivia Rodrigo as Gabriella in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Fred Hayes/Disney+
Zac Efron as Troy and Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella in High School Musical
Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

Best Bros?

Matt Cornett (left) as Chad and Joshua Bassett as Troy in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Fred Hayes/Disney+
Zac Efron (left) as Troy and Corbin Bleu as Chad in High School Musical
Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

“Get’cha Head In the Game”

Joshua Bassett as Troy in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Fred Hayes/Disney+
Zac Efron as Troy in High School Musical
Fred Hayes/Disney Channel

Disney+ has also debuted original content like the first live-action Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian. Also in the works at the streaming service is a Hocus Pocus sequel and a Lizzie McGuire reboot starring Hilary Duff.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series airs Fridays on Disney+.

