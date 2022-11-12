'High School Musical' Cast Members Reunite at Dream It Conventions in Paris

It's a Wild Cat reunion!

In an Instagram post shared by High School Musical director Kenny Ortega on Saturday, the movie's former cast members including Lucas Grabeel, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, and Bart Johnson can be seen posing alongside each other while the group attended Dream It Conventions in Paris.

"@dreamitcon #paris #hsmforever," Ortega, 72, wrote in the caption.

Johnson, 51, — who played Troy Bolton's (Zac Efron) father Coach Jack Bolton in the Disney franchise — later replied in the comment section, writing, "Back with my Wildcat family!! ❤️❤️❤️🏀🐾,"

On Friday, Johnson also announced the reunion of the cast members at the event held in France called Back to the Musical World 2.

"Back in Paris this week for BACK TO THE MUSIC with the Kenny Ortega family!!!" he captioned the post. "High school musical meets Descendents meets Julie and the phantoms LETS GOOOOO!! 🏀🐾."

This September, Disney announced the return of several beloved Wildcats for the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In addition to Johnson, East High's resident smarty-pants, Monique Coleman will be reprising her role as the brilliant Taylor McKessie and Broadway veteran Alyson Reed will be back as the kooky Ms. Darbus.

It was previously announced that Bleu, 33, as Chad Danforth, Grabeel, 37, as Ryan Evans, and Kaycee Stroh as Martha Cox would be back after appearing in previous seasons of the Disney+ show.

During D23, it was revealed that the upcoming fourth season will follow the characters as they return to East High for their senior year, only to find out that the school is being used to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie, and they'll all be playing featured extras.

Creator Tim Federle told PEOPLE that the upcoming season is a "real return to the original" season. "[It's] the real return to why the show got greenlit in the first place, which is real theater kids singing at this iconic location, aka East High."

Although they haven't signed on to return as Wildcats, East High's power couple Troy (Efron) and Gabriella (Hudgens) each posted their own tribute to their HSM days this summer.

Efron, 35, shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in front of East High in Salt Lake City in July.

"Don't you… Forget about me ✊🏼" he captioned the post, referencing fellow famous teen film The Breakfast Club.

Meanwhile, Hudgens, 33, shared a glimpse of her return on Instagram with a video featuring "Breaking Free," a song from the original 2006 TV movie.