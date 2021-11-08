Here's Everything We Know About Paris Hilton's Wedding to Carter Reum

The bride-to-be is set to wed Carter Reum in a multiday extravaganza in the near future. Here's everything she's about what to expect

Paris Hilton's wedding is going to be just as over-the-top as you're imagining — and possibly more so.

The 40-year-old DJ knows to party, which is why she's preparing to throw the ultimate celebration very soon for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Carter Reum. (Ultimate as in 10 dress changes within 3 days, ultimate.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Cooking With Paris star promises a weekend to remember, worthy of her first trip down the aisle after three prior engagements. "It's gonna be, like, a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," she said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She also confirmed that the whole trip to the altar will be filmed for a Peacock docuseries called Paris in Love. "I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending," she told Fallon.

Paris in Love Credit: Peacock

Paris reconnected with Reum, 40, in November 2019 after knowing him "for 15 years," and their relationship only grew stronger over the pandemic while she was unable to travel as she normally does, she told PEOPLE: "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton told Vogue after Reum proposed to her on a private island in February. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

Paris in Love Credit: Peacock

The Ring

If Paris' wedding is anything like her engagement ring, then it will be filled with meaningful touches and details galore! The dazzling rock, which is "inspired by the Grand Palais in Paris," is a massive emerald-cut diamond designed by jeweler Jean Dousset (the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier) flanked with multiple smaller diamonds and inscribed inside with a "P" and a sapphire.

The Bachelorette Party

Paris and her fiancé escaped to Las Vegas for a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, where they celebrated in true Paris fashion.

Paris Hilton and Fiancé Carter Reum Jet Off to Vegas for Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Party Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram

The couple (along with their closest family and friends) flew in on a private jet, where the couple climbed in a red Rolls Royce that led a fleet of town cars to their destination. The group stayed at Resorts World LV, partied at Area 15 and hit up Zouk Nightclub as well.

Festivities consisted of clubbing, dancing and yes, ziplining — and everyone went home with tons of custom merch. To top it off, Paris joined Reum for a candlelit dinner beneath a glowing marquee of both of their names.

The Bridal Shower

In honor of Paris' "happily-ever-after" fantasy coming true, she enjoyed an enchanting Alice in Wonderland themed-bridal shower ahead of her special day. The event was thrown by her mother, Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Rothschild, and friend Tina Chen Craig.

Jasmine Sanders, Jocelyn Chew, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, Tina Chen Craig, Nicole Williams English Exclusive - Paris Hilton's 'Paris in Wonderland' Bridal Shower, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 Oct 2021 Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Guests were treated to wonderland-inspired desserts and were even greeted by the Mad Hatter himself! (There was also a champagne vending machine, might we add.)

The Bridal Brunch

The parties just keep coming! For a second Alice in Wonderland-themed event, Hilton and Revolve treated friends to an event in her backyard that included cookies and cans of sparkling water featuring the couple's faces, and a toilet paper wedding dress competition.

Paris Hilton Rocks a Toilet Paper Wedding Dress at Her Bridal Brunch Credit: Justtnic/Instagram

The Planning Process

When Paris made her appearance on The Tonight Show, she said the only part of wedding planning she had undertaken was the dress(es) selection.

Fortunately, her mom Kathy Hilton is taking the reins. "She's not the fancy person people might think," Kathy told PEOPLE in June. "The truth is, she'd be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She's very easy breezy."

At the time, the mother of the bride didn't have all of the logistics down, but what she was able to confirm was that it was sure to "be beautiful and classic."

Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

And though Kathy admitted to being "exhausted," she isn't looking for outside help; Paris In Love trailer, Reum attempts to weigh in, only for Kathy to defensively tell Paris, "He just needs to stay in his lane."

Kathy told E! News' Daily Pop. "I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you'd see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I'm almost in it as much as [Paris] is."

The Wedding Dress

Paris in Love Credit: Peacock

It's official! Paris said yes to the dress (around 10 times, actually).

Although the style and designer of the dress has yet to be confirmed by Paris herself, younger sister Nicky wore a Grace Kelly-inspired Valentino gown during her 2015 wedding to James Rothschild.

Nicky Hilton leaves Claridges ahead of her wedding Credit: Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

In the Paris in Love trailer, the star tries on a wide variety of styles, from floaty and princess-y to full-coverage lace.

The Wedding Registry

You would think that the girl who owns a $65,000 crystal-covered Birkin bag has it all, but there's still plenty to register for! She and Reum have registered for upwards of $60,000 worth of home furnishings and more at Gearys Beverly Hills.

If you didn't snag an invite to the extravaganza, no worries: You can send the couple a gift because the registry is open to the public. (Although it might be tough choosing between the $500 Hermés platter or the $1,000 crystal caviar server with a spoon.)

The Date and Location

Even a Hilton can have trouble securing a great location: "All the venues are getting booked up. I'm gonna end up getting married at Chuck E. Cheese or something," Paris joked in the Paris in Love trailer.