Here's Every Photo from the Over-the-Top Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

Let’s start with the decor! It was Kourtney Kardashian‘s turn to host the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas (or should we say Krismas) Eve bash, and the eldest Kardashian sister did not disappoint.
She transformed her home into a Winter Wonderland for the occasion.
Kim Kardashian gushed over her sister, Kourtney, and her party-throwing skills. “So homey and beautiful,” she said as she showed off the decor on her Instagram stories.
Kourtney’s tree was anything but traditional—it was flipped upside down!
Kris Jenner contributed to the party by bringing along some lemon cake.
Kourtney hired carolers to serenade the guests as they entered her home.
The Poosh founder thought of everything! She even included an Elf on the Shelf for guests to pose with.
Even Santa got an invite, as evidenced by Kardashian-Jenner pal and hair stylist, Jen Atkin.
Kourtney wrote Santa a note, asking for “a mountain house and New England sheep dog, so much happiness and extra love.”
The event included a special performance by Sia, who belted her song “Chandelier” for the crowd.
Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, got dressed to the nines for the occasion in a black gown, while her mom rocked a red dress.
Kourtney’s eldest, Mason, looked handsome in a suit next to his Aunt Kylie.
Speaking of Kylie, Miss Jenner looked festive in head-to-toe emerald.
And wore an impressive emerald necklace to match her look.
Kylie posed with her daughter, Stormi, who matched her mama in a custom-made Ralph & Russo gown.
The 22-year-old also shared this sweet photo of the pair snuggled up in the event’s photobooth.
Khloé Kardashian—whose ex, Tristan Thompson, was also at the bash—wore a sequined gown and sleek bob.
Kendall Jenner wore a very ’90s gown to the festivities.
And took a quick selfie at her big sister Kim’s house before heading to the party at Kourtney’s.
Even Rob Kardashian showed up for the event. His big sister Kim teased that he could marry Sia, who performed at the event, in order to turn her into a Kardashian.
Rob wasn’t the only surprise guest of the evening. Khloé’s ex and father to her daughter, True, was in attendance. Tristan Thompson posted a photo of himself inside the event’s photobooth.
Scott Disick looked dapper for the occasion.
Sofia Richie looked sleek and elegant in a silk, one-shoulder dress.
Rocking a high ponytail and simple diamond necklace, Richie added a jacket to her look and wished her Instagram followers a “Merry Christmas!”
Sister selfies! Kim, Kylie and Khloé pose for a few quick selfies while watching Sia perform!
What are the holidays without family?
Kim posed for a selfie with her sister, Kourtney, who hosted the massive event.
Kim rocked an off-the-shoulder, alligator skin gown and posed with hair stylist to the stars, Chris Appleton.
Kathy Griffin was there for the festivities!
Kim’s son, Saint, sat on his dad, Kanye West’s shoulders to get a better view of the performers.
And danced the night away with a big smile on his face.
“You put the party in party,” Jen Atkin wrote of this year’s host, Kourtney Kardashian.
Atkin also took a quick Instagram video with Khloé, her “little bunny.”