Here's Every Photo from the Over-the-Top Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

Santa, Sia, Tristan Thompson and Rob Kardashian all made it onto this year's guest list
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 25, 2019 12:08 PM

1 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Let’s start with the decor! It was Kourtney Kardashian‘s turn to host the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas (or should we say Krismas) Eve bash, and the eldest Kardashian sister did not disappoint. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

She transformed her home into a Winter Wonderland for the occasion. 

3 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian gushed over her sister, Kourtney, and her party-throwing skills. “So homey and beautiful,” she said as she showed off the decor on her Instagram stories. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney’s tree was anything but traditional—it was flipped upside down! 

Advertisement

5 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner contributed to the party by bringing along some lemon cake. 

6 of 33

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney hired carolers to serenade the guests as they entered her home. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder thought of everything! She even included an Elf on the Shelf for guests to pose with. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 33

Jen Atkins/Instagram

Even Santa got an invite, as evidenced by Kardashian-Jenner pal and hair stylist, Jen Atkin. 

Advertisement

9 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney wrote Santa a note, asking for “a mountain house and New England sheep dog, so much happiness and extra love.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 33

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The event included a special performance by Sia, who belted her song “Chandelier” for the crowd. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, got dressed to the nines for the occasion in a black gown, while her mom rocked a red dress. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney’s eldest, Mason, looked handsome in a suit next to his Aunt Kylie. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 33

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Speaking of Kylie, Miss Jenner looked festive in head-to-toe emerald. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 33

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And wore an impressive emerald necklace to match her look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 33

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie posed with her daughter, Stormi, who matched her mama in a custom-made Ralph & Russo gown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 33

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The 22-year-old also shared this sweet photo of the pair snuggled up in the event’s photobooth. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 33

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian—whose ex, Tristan Thompson, was also at the bash—wore a sequined gown and sleek bob.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 33

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner wore a very ’90s gown to the festivities. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 33

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

And took a quick selfie at her big sister Kim’s house before heading to the party at Kourtney’s. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 33

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Even Rob Kardashian showed up for the event. His big sister Kim teased that he could marry Sia, who performed at the event, in order to turn her into a Kardashian. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 33

Tristan Thompson

Rob wasn’t the only surprise guest of the evening. Khloé’s ex and father to her daughter, True, was in attendance. Tristan Thompson posted a photo of himself inside the event’s photobooth. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 33

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Scott Disick looked dapper for the occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 33

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Sofia Richie looked sleek and elegant in a silk, one-shoulder dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 33

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Rocking a high ponytail and simple diamond necklace, Richie added a jacket to her look and wished her Instagram followers a “Merry Christmas!” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 33

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Sister selfies! Kim, Kylie and Khloé pose for a few quick selfies while watching Sia perform!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 33

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

What are the holidays without family? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 33

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim posed for a selfie with her sister, Kourtney, who hosted the massive event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 33

Chris Appleton/Instagram

Kim rocked an off-the-shoulder, alligator skin gown and posed with hair stylist to the stars, Chris Appleton. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 33

Kathy Griffin/Twitter

Kathy Griffin was there for the festivities! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 33

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s son, Saint, sat on his dad, Kanye West’s shoulders to get a better view of the performers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 33

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And danced the night away with a big smile on his face. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 33

Jen Atkins/Instagram

“You put the party in party,” Jen Atkin wrote of this year’s host, Kourtney Kardashian.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 33

Jen Atkins/Instagram

Atkin also took a quick Instagram video with Khloé, her “little bunny.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com