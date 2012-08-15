POLL: Are You Tired of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo?

TLC
Maggie Coughlan
August 15, 2012 11:30 AM

You better redneckognize!

On Aug. 8, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo premiered to 2.2 million viewers, but critics remain divided, fearing that the series reinforces the worst stereotypes of Southern culture.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo follows 6-year-old former Toddlers & Tiaras star, Alana Thompson, and her “cr-azy” Georgia family – dad Sugar Bear, mom June and big sisters Pumpkin, Chickadee and Chubbs – as the family spends a summer together, attending the Redneck Games, going extreme couponing and more.

Tonight, the second episode airs on TLC – are you interested in seeing what happens?

