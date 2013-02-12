Honey Boo Boo & Mama June Celebrate Mardi Gras

Laissez les bons temps rouler, y’all!

7-year-old Alana Thompson – better known as the star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo – brought her outsized attitude to one of the year’s most over-the-top celebrations: Mardi Gras.

Alana and Mama June – who recently dropped over 100 lbs. – attended a family-friendly version of the festivities at Universal Orlando on Feb. 9.

“We had a BLAST today!!!” Mama June, 32, wrote on Facebook after catching beads at the Mardi Gras parade alongside Alana and daughters Lauryn, 13, and Jessica, 16.

The McIntyre, Ga., family has been enjoying an Orlando vacation during a break from filming their TLC hit. The clan also made stops at SeaWorld and Walt Disney World, where Alana underwent a princess makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

“This [is] her all done up,” June wrote alongside a photo of Alana showing off braids and a pink sash.