These Are the Best Teen Shows and Movies Available to Stream Now

03 of 10 The Summer I Turned Pretty jennyhan/Instagram "Belly" (Lola Tung) spends the summer in a love triangle with her childhood friends Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Based on the first book in a trilogy by Jenny Han, the show centers around love, heartbreak and the journey of self-discovery. The Amazon Prime Video series has been picked up for a second season.

04 of 10 Do Revenge Do Revenge (2022). Kim Simms/Netflix Soon-to-be high school seniors Drea (Camilla Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) team up to take revenge on each other's enemies, and find love interests in the process. This comedic thriller was released on Netflix on September 16.

05 of 10 Love, Simon Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy Everett Collection. 17-year-old Simon (Nick Robinson) is deciding how to tell his family and friends that he is gay, and is simultaneously trying to discover the identity of the anonymous classmate he has developed feelings for online. Based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Rebecca Albertalli, this romantic comedy can be found on Hulu.

07 of 10 Purple Hearts Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. Mark Fellman/Netflix Aspiring musician Cassie (Sofia Carson) and troubled marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine) decide to get married for military benefits. As they face tragedy, however, their love for one another slowly becomes real. Based on a novel by Tess Wakefield, the drama was released on Netflix on July 29.

08 of 10 To All the Boys I've Loved Before Courtesy Netflix This Netflix trilogy based on Jenny Han's bestselling books made YA fans out of disbelievers. When the love letters of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) accidentally get mailed to their recipients, Lara Jean and high school heartthrob Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) make a pact to act like they're in a relationship to throw her actual crush off the scent and make his ex jealous. Lots of stomach-flippingly flirtatious moments ensue — but will they realize they're meant for each other? And can they overcome the obstacles thrown their way in the second and third installments?

09 of 10 On My Block Netflix This coming-of-age series on Netflix followed a "core four" group of friends throughout their high school years in L.A. as they navigate heartbreak, relationships and some epic cliffhangers. It had a huge cult following that led it to be named Netflix's most-binged show of 2021, as well as launched a spinoff on the way called Freeridge.