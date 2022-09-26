Entertainment TV These Are the Best Teen Shows and Movies Available to Stream Now In the mood to binge-watch? From Disney+ to Netflix, here are some young adult TV shows and movies to start with By Lizzie Hyman Lizzie Hyman Instagram Twitter Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University, and she is currently completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 09:45 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 Never Have I Ever netflix In this Netflix series, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigates life as a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Inspired by director and writer Mindy Kaling's childhood, the sweet and hilarious coming-of-age show explores high school, love lives and the intricacies of growing up. The third season just dropped, and the fourth and final season will land in 2023. 02 of 10 Heartstopper netflix Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel, the British LGBTQ+ series follows Charlie (Joe Locke) who quietly falls in love with Nick (Kit Connor), the popular rugby player he sits next to in class. Having earned an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes following its debut in April, the Netflix show was renewed through season 3. 03 of 10 The Summer I Turned Pretty jennyhan/Instagram "Belly" (Lola Tung) spends the summer in a love triangle with her childhood friends Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Based on the first book in a trilogy by Jenny Han, the show centers around love, heartbreak and the journey of self-discovery. The Amazon Prime Video series has been picked up for a second season. 04 of 10 Do Revenge Do Revenge (2022). Kim Simms/Netflix Soon-to-be high school seniors Drea (Camilla Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) team up to take revenge on each other's enemies, and find love interests in the process. This comedic thriller was released on Netflix on September 16. 05 of 10 Love, Simon Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy Everett Collection. 17-year-old Simon (Nick Robinson) is deciding how to tell his family and friends that he is gay, and is simultaneously trying to discover the identity of the anonymous classmate he has developed feelings for online. Based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Rebecca Albertalli, this romantic comedy can be found on Hulu. 06 of 10 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Anne Marie Fox/Disney A spin-off of the well-known and loved High School Musical film series, this Disney+ TV show features romance, rivalries and a lot of singing. The coming-of-age series follows teenage theater enthusiasts who are members of the East High drama club. Season three is out now and season four is on the way (though series original Olivia Rodrigo will not be returning). 07 of 10 Purple Hearts Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. Mark Fellman/Netflix Aspiring musician Cassie (Sofia Carson) and troubled marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine) decide to get married for military benefits. As they face tragedy, however, their love for one another slowly becomes real. Based on a novel by Tess Wakefield, the drama was released on Netflix on July 29. 08 of 10 To All the Boys I've Loved Before Courtesy Netflix This Netflix trilogy based on Jenny Han's bestselling books made YA fans out of disbelievers. When the love letters of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) accidentally get mailed to their recipients, Lara Jean and high school heartthrob Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) make a pact to act like they're in a relationship to throw her actual crush off the scent and make his ex jealous. Lots of stomach-flippingly flirtatious moments ensue — but will they realize they're meant for each other? And can they overcome the obstacles thrown their way in the second and third installments? 09 of 10 On My Block Netflix This coming-of-age series on Netflix followed a "core four" group of friends throughout their high school years in L.A. as they navigate heartbreak, relationships and some epic cliffhangers. It had a huge cult following that led it to be named Netflix's most-binged show of 2021, as well as launched a spinoff on the way called Freeridge. 10 of 10 Elite NIETE/NETFLIX Another high school-set Netflix hit, this soapy Spanish drama promises plenty of drama, partying, mystery and romance — as well as all the hallmarks of a truly great teen sudser, like mistaken identities, murders and hospitalizations.