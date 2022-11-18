Hear H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as The Beast for First Time in 'Beauty and the Beast' Anniversary Special

H.E.R. and Josh Groban are taking over the title roles in Oscar-nominated Disney classic for ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals.

Published on November 18, 2022 01:00 PM

As H.E.R. and Josh Groban telling a tale as old as time, and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal how the duo will sound in ABC's upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration!

In the clip of H.E.R., 25, fans first seeto the Enchanted Rose sitting on a table that's propping up an electric guitar trimmed in gold.

As footsteps approach, the "Could've Been" singer struts into the dimly lit room while sporting a chic pantsuit in Belle's signature gold. She picks up the guitar and reveals a floor-length train draped from her jacket, evoking the Disney princess's iconic silhouette.

She grabs the rose-printed guitar pick and plays the intro of the movie's titular song, singing the opening words: "Tale as old as time..."

For his promo, the 41-year-old "You Raise Me Up" singer enters and grabs The Beast's blue cape from a coat rack next to the Enchanted Rose, twirling it over his shoulders. He then picks up the Enchanted Mirror before continuing the lyrics: "Beauty and the Beast."

Rita Moreno will serve as the narrator, and rounding out the cast are Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Martin Short as Lumiére, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

From executive producer Jon M. Chu and director Hamish Hamilton, the two-hour special will feature a blend of animation and live-action, along with never-before-seen musical performances, brand new sets and costumes inspired by the film.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend, Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Beauty and the Beast' Rendition for Disney Family Singalong

"Beauty and the Beast was always a game-changing cinematic experience for me," Chu previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "When the animated movie came out, I watched it multiple times in the first weekend.

"It showed me the outer limits of what animated artists and storytellers could achieve. So the fact that I get to executive produce a tribute to all the creatives that made this masterpiece through our Electric Somewhere company is a dream I didn't even think was possible," Chu added.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
ABC

The Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration original soundtrack from Walt Disney Records is available for presale now and will drop on Dec. 15, the same day the special premieres at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

