Henry Winkler Reveals He 'Wrote a Fan Letter' to Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan

The Barry star spoke about his appreciation of modern TV, and the streaming services running it all

Henry Winkler is a top-tier fan of some of the latest streamer hits.

During his pandemic television viewing, the Barry actor said he fell in love with the Paramount series Yellowstone and made sure to reach out to the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, with praise.

"Yellowstone is great. 1883 is great," Winkler, 76, told E! News in a recent interview. "I wrote a fan letter to Taylor Sheridan."

In his note, Winkler told Sheridan that he was incredibly impressed with the hit western series.

"I said it's amazing to spend time with your storytelling because we are loving every episode of these things," he recalled.

And while Winkler is a huge fan of the show, the veteran actor said he has no intentions of taking on a guest role. "I'm very happy where I am," he told E! News.

Henry Winkler Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yellowstone is a modern-day Western that follows the Montana-based Duttons, led by powerful patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the owner of a massive cattle ranch. The series — which first aired in 2018 and wrapped its fourth season in January — follows John's efforts to expand his power and defend his land amid a growing list of foes looking to unseat him and his family from their position.

In December, the show's prequel, 1883, premiered on the Paramount+. Also created by Sheridan, the series follows the Dutton family's 19th-century ancestors, James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), as they embark on their wild journey west from Texas to Montana through the Great Plains.

In addition to 1883, a new chapter of the boot-wearing brood was recently ordered with a new Sheridan-created prequel series titled 1932 as well as a spinoff series titled 6666.

Though Yellowstone captured his heart, Winkler said he developed a new appreciation for the entire television world as streaming platforms dominated in-home entertainment during COVID.

"During the pandemic, we watched television from Mexico, Spain, India, South Korea," Winkler said. "The streamers are incredible. HBO, Apple, HBO Max. I'm telling you, TV is king right now."

Winkler is no stranger to television. His acting resume is long, featuring storied roles like Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in Happy Days and Barry Zuckercorn in Arrested Development. Winkler also has a long list of voice acting features.