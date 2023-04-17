Henry Winkler on Career Longevity at 77: 'I Will Stop When I Have to Stop'

The Barry star raved to PEOPLE about the hit HBO series — and its creator Bill Hader — at the premiere of its fourth and final season

By Scott Huver
and
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 02:32 PM
Henry Winkler attends Los Angeles Season 4 premiere of HBO original series "BARRY" at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Henry Winkler has been acting in Hollywood for just shy of five decades, and he's not planning on stopping any time soon.

In the wake of his recent career highs — including winning his first Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for his supporting performance as Barry's Gene Cousineau — the 77-year-old actor says he doesn't have a timeline when it comes to retirement.

"I have no license for that," Winkler told PEOPLE of his future plans at the season 4 premiere of Barry in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I just have that feeling. I will stop when I have to stop."

The Bill Hader-led dark comedy series has secured Winkler three Emmy nominations, including most recently at this year's awards, and he says the show ranks just as high for him as his previous career-altering roles — like Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in Happy Days.

"This has got to be right up there," he says of his role as the acting teacher and mentor. "I mean, oh my goodness. This was a gift from the heavens. Truly."

Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Robert Wisdom, Bill Hader, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg and Henry Winkler attend the Los Angeles season 4 premiere of HBO original series "BARRY" at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Winkler's covered quite a few bases since getting his start as Fonzie on the hit sitcom in 1974, and he says that it's the constant challenge of understanding a character that keeps the joy in acting for him all these years later.

"It's the puzzle," he tells PEOPLE of his career. "Taking all these pieces and making a human being. Every scene, every year, it is the puzzle."

The show's impressive slate of cast members doesn't hurt, either. "It takes you to another place," he says of working alongside Hader, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg and more.

"Being on this show, it gives you a tremendous amount of pride," Winkler adds.

Henry Winkler HBO Barry Season 4 - Episode 2
Merrick Morton/HBO

For the show's fourth and final season, Hader — who stars as the titular hitman Barry who finds a new community in an L.A. theater group — added to his plate by directing all eight episodes of the show on top of serving as its as co-creator and executive producer.

"This is where Bill wanted to be," Winkler tells PEOPLE of the series star. "Saturday Night Live was a deviation from his dream and I watched him from the very first season to now. He directed all eight. He is the creator, producer, writer, actor, and now director of all of them. Not a ripple in the water. Not a moment where you think, 'Oh my God, he's stressed. I'm stressed. Oh my Lord.'"

The Arrested Development alum praised Hader, 44, as "instantly funny," adding, "Oh my God, I adore him."

Though acting has kept him plenty busy, Winkler also took some time to reflect on his impressive, decades-long career for his upcoming memoir Being Henry.

The process of diving into his life and memories — the book focuses on his career highs and lows, his difficult childhood and the pressure he faced after Happy Days — was "so scary," he tells PEOPLE.

"It is so scary," Winkler says. "What happens if they're not interesting? What happens if I left something out? What happens if I didn't mention one child better than the other? I'll be dead, if not from Barry, then from my kids."

Though daunting, the writing process allowed Winkler to reflect on his life, and he says he realized he was "less in touch with my authentic self."

"The journey allowed me to connect," he said, "and it is freeing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barry airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Related Articles
Bill Hader attends the Los Angeles Season 4 Premiere of the HBO Original Series "BARRY" at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Bill Hader Says His Girlfriend Helped Him Realize He Should Take His First Vacation in 10 Years
Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler Reveals the Cover of His New Memoir 'Being Henry'
succession season 3
'Succession' Shocker! Find Out Which Character Died and Why the Actor Says They Knew It Was Coming
Donald Glover attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Swarm" at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Donald Glover Says He Struggled with Imposter Syndrome on '30 Rock' : 'I Used to Have Stress Dreams'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'The Bear' 's SAG Winner Jeremy Allen White Thanks Fellow Actors for Making 'Me Feel a Little Less Lonely'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Henry Winkler attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Patrick Mahomes II attends the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon)
Henry Winkler Jokes Cuddling Up to New Pal Patrick Mahomes Is Like 'Hugging an Armadillo'
Henry Winkler Opens Up About Being 'Lucky Enough' to Film Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'
Henry Winkler on Savoring This Phase of His Career: 'I Am Relaxed, I Can Take It in'
Henry Winkler, Taylor Sheridan
Henry Winkler Reveals He 'Wrote a Fan Letter' to' Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Gustaf Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard and Alexander Skarsgard attend the premiere of "It" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California
The Skarsgård Family: Everything to Know
Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson ; Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson's Dating History: From Adam Brody to Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Bill Hader's Dating History: From Rachel Bilson to Anna Kendrick
Henry Winkler attends New York Magazine's Vulture Festival 2022; John Travolta, Grease
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down John Travolta's 'Grease' Role: 'I Should've Just Shut Up'
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
Henry Winkler (L) and Stacey Weitzman attend the WE Day Celebration Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Henry Winkler's Wife? All About Stacey Weitzman