The Emmy-winning Barry star tells PEOPLE he couldn't help but saying to the "Chandelier" singer: "I need to hug you"

Henry Winkler on That Time He Fanboyed over Sia at Whole Foods: 'I Was Thrilled'

Even stars can get starstruck — for veteran actor and Emmy winner Henry Winkler, 76, it was an unfamiliar face during a grocery run that left him speechless.

"I met Sia," he explains to PEOPLE for One Last Thing in this week's issue. "I'm in Whole Foods. I don't know what she looks like … because you only see her with that wig covering her face. I tweet about her all the time. And all of a sudden this incredible young lady comes running up to me. She said, 'I'm Sia.'"

The Barry star insists he was completely stunned. "I said, 'I need to hug you,'" he recalls. "It was thrilling. I'm telling you, I was thrilled."

In 2017, the actor had been invited to be a part of Sia's Christmas video for her song "Santa's Coming for Us" along with Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, J.B. Smoove and Susan Lucci.

"I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm going to meet Sia,'" Winkler says. "And then you find out that she never participates in the video. So here I am with all these wonderful celebrities, except they're not Sia."

When it comes to being starstruck, Winkler admits singers can always affect him. "I remember meeting Bruno Mars. I was at Sirius Radio doing an interview in the glass booth, in the center of the lobby," the actor recalls. "He walked by, and I said to the young men who were interviewing me and the audience, 'Oh my God, I'm going to be right back. There's Bruno.'"

Winkler ran after Mars, 36, and brought him back into the booth with him. "And we took a picture together, which I have, signed, on my wall," he says.

The "Uptown Funk" singer was clearly flattered as well. "He then sent me a very, very expensive bottle — in the most beautiful leather box — of Cognac," adds Winkler. "Signed."

As for anyone he'd still like to meet, Winkler says the singer Brandi Carlile is on his bucket list: "I would like to shake her hand."

"I love people who sing and then you hear in the very center of their music that they cannot exist without doing it," he explains. "You know how you dream sometimes that the genie will present itself and you have three wishes? One of them is that I would be able to sing and take an audience with me. Like if there's such a thing as reincarnation, I'm coming back as Bruce Springsteen."

