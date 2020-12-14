Henry Cavill Injures Leg While Filming The Witcher Season 2: Reports

The actor is reportedly expected to be sidelined for a short time from filming, which has continued

Henry Cavill was injured in the U.K. while filming season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old actor, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the hit fantasy series, reportedly hurt his leg while strapped into a harness and performing on an assault course at Arborfield Studios, Berks, where the show is filmed, according to The Sun, which first reported the news on Sunday.

According to Entertainment Weekly and Deadline, production on the series has continued, although Cavill is expected to be sidelined for a short time.

Reps for Cavill and Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Production on season 2 of The Witcher was previously halted back in March, when series newcomer and former Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus.

The studio, located outside of London, was shut down and underwent a deep clean.

Production was able to resume in August. At the time, Netflix announced the plan to resume with a poem: "I'm dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we've been apart, it's time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard — who's flawless, will reunite on set 17 August."

In October, Netflix released a first look photo of Cavill's Geralt in armor for the new season. The streamer also released a synopsis for season 2.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," read the official logline. "While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher is based on an eight-book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

According to The Wrap, in addition to Hivju, the second season will also welcome Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia, Yasen Atour, Agnes Born, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross and Mecia Simson.