Hetty Is Back! NCIS: Los Angeles Fan-Favorite Linda Hunt Returns After Recovering from Car Crash

Talk about an entrance!

After missing all of season 10, fan-favorite character Henriette “Hetty” Lang came back to NCIS: Los Angeles.

During Sunday night’s episode titled “Till Death Do Us Part,” Hetty (Linda Hunt) disrupted a fight scene by driving a yellow car straight through a wall ahead of Marty Deeks and Kensi Blye’s wedding ceremony.

“I can’t leave you damn kids alone for a minute!” she said after getting out of the car.

Later, Hetty officiated the wedding.

Fans of the show rejoiced at Hetty’s surprise return and showed their love for the Operations Manager on social media.

“That was one heck of an entrance Henrietta Lang,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Hett for the win with the most awesome entrance ever,” wrote another.

Hetty briefly addressed her absence during the episode. Keeping the mystery alive, she said: “some things are better left unshared.”

In November, Hunt revealed she was taking time off from the show to recover from a car accident.

“I first want to say how much I appreciate the outpouring of support from the NCIS: Los Angeles fans following my car accident this summer,” Linda told TVLine. “Though I had hoped to return to playing Hetty at the start of the season, I had to take some additional time to recover. I look forward to returning later this season.”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday (9 p.m. ET) on CBS.