Heléne Yorke and her husband tied the knot at The Green Building in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday

The Other Two Star Heléne Yorke Is Married: 'We're Really Excited'

Heléne Yorke is a married woman!

The Other Two star posted three photos to her Instagram Story early on Saturday, revealing she tied the knot in Brooklyn on Friday.

"Got Married," Yorke captioned a black and white picture kissing her groom as they stood next to an antique car in the street.

In another photo, the actress gave a better look at her elegant off-the-shoulder, mermaid-style wedding dress that featured a deep mesh neckline. The glittery mesh was also used for her sleeves and her veil to tie the look together.

The bride opted for subtle makeup and kept her hair tucked behind her ears.

A final photo of Yorke and her husband sharing a kiss showed that he opted for a green suit jacket to add a pop of color to his white button-down, black bowtie, and black pants.

The couple had a "Brooklyn chic urban affair" at The Green Building venue, according to wedding videographers at Hello Super Studios. Yorke also tagged the Ace Hotel in her posts.

On Valentine's Day, Yorke shared a photo with her now-husband showing off her engagement ring. "Got engaged to the hottest guy I've ever met this week," she captioned the post.

Heléne Yorke attends "The Aeronauts" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on December 04, 2019 in New York City.

The Other Two actress spoke to PEOPLE about her wedding plans last month while discussing season 2 of the HBO Max comedy series.

"We're getting married in a month from today. I'm so excited," she shared. "Just had a bachelorette with all my girlfriends this past weekend."

Yorke added, "Just been amazing to kind of get everybody together again. We hope!"

"It's an insane thing setting a wedding, so I'm finding that it's just making decisions about things," the now-bride told PEOPLE. "I'm kind of loving the process, I'm really surprised by it."

She continued, "My mom gave me the greatest compliment the other day. She's like, 'Somebody asked me the other day when your wedding is, I told them, and they said, oh my gosh she must be so stressed out.' And my mom was like, 'No, she's got it covered.' Which I thought was such a nice compliment."