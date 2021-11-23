Helen Mirren Thinks She'd Fit into Slytherin House at Hogwarts: 'There's a Punkishness' to Them

Where might Helen Mirren see herself at Hogwarts?

While discussing her role as host of the upcoming Harry Potter-themed fan competition series, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the actress reflected on which house she thinks she would belong to if she were to attend the fictional magic academy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If I had to choose, I'd probably choose Slytherin, because there's a punkishness about Slytherin that appeals to me," Mirren, 76, told PEOPLE. "You know, the bad boys on the motorbikes kind of thing."

House Slytherin is home to a number of dark witches and wizards in the Harry Potter book and film series, including Bellatrix Lestrange and Draco Malfoy — as well as Lord Voldemort himself.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the TBS and Cartoon Network four-part special event premiering Sunday, Harry Potter fans will put their knowledge to the test and compete in an intense game of trivia based on the beloved franchise.

The bracket-style competition will see players compete for their respective Hogwarts Houses (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin) in teams of three, with each House competing in four battles to answer an array of questions relating to the Harry Potter saga.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, Helen Mirren Credit: Warner Horizon

Winning teams from each round will then advance to the grand finale, where one group will be crowned the winner and get to take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy. The winners will also be awarded a trip to Wizarding World locations across the east coast, including the Harry Potter New York store and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.

Alongside Mirren — who was recently named the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award and will be presented with the honor at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February — other celebrity faces scheduled to appear on the program include Harry Potter star Tom Felton, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno, among others.

Hosting the competition series was no small feat. "Gosh, it's hard work," Mirren told PEOPLE. "It's really hard work!"

"What these people do, it's not a picnic," she continued. "But I have to say, I had such fun. I loved it. It was exhausting. At the end of each day, I just fell into bed completely exhausted. But it was enormous fun."

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, Helen Mirren Credit: Warner Horizon

Mirren was also surprised by just how extensive the competitors' Harry Potter knowledge was.

"I had no realization of how profound and widespread the absolute engagement with these stories is all across the world, all across races, across genders, across ages," she said. "People really, really have engaged with these stories and I find that, in and of itself, a very beautiful story."

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Watson Says Harry Potter Was 'My Home, My Family, My World' Ahead of 20th Anniversary Special

Mirren herself loved the very first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"I loved the whole backstory. It was very, very magical," she said. "The first book [was] unexpected because we'd never read it before, it was the first one. So it took us all by surprise and it was an adventure for all of us reading it."