The four-part quiz show, hosted by Helen Mirren, premieres Nov. 28 on TBS and during Cartoon Network's ACME Night

Fans' Wizarding World Knowledge Tested in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses — First Look

The Harry Potter franchise is expanding its reach with an all-new quiz show!

A four-part competition event — titled Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses — is heading to TBS and Cartoon Network's ACME Night. The biggest Potterheads will put their knowledge to the test in hopes of becoming the House Cup champion.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will feature "hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises," a description for the show reads.

Dame Helen Mirren is hosting the televised affair, which premieres on Nov. 28 and airs through Dec. 19. It will later become available to stream on HBO Max.

In the show's first teaser trailer, released on Friday, Mirren introduces the series and teases what's to come. "We're celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter with a little friendly competition," Mirren, 76, says.

Fans of author J.K. Rowling's beloved Wizarding World are seen cheering from their seats, which are sectioned off in areas representing the four houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Three individuals are additionally shown high-fiving while standing behind a table that reads "Gryffindor" across the way.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Credit: Cartoon Network

When the series was first announced in September, Mirren expressed her excitement about her upcoming hosting gig.

"I knew someday I'd get a Harry Potter role, and I'm so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration," Mirren said in a statement, according to Deadline.

"The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us," she continued. "And it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world."

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Credit: Cartoon Network

Rowling's Harry Potter book series first emerged in 1997 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which was later followed by six additional novels. Warner Bros. adapted the book franchise into eight Harry Potter movies between 2001 and 2011.

Ahead of its 20th anniversary, Radcliffe recalled his "fond memories" of making the Harry Potter films.

"I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman [who played Sirius Black] and David Thewlis [who played Remus Lupin]," Radcliffe, 32, told Entertainment Tonight recently. "They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around."