Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Are Headed to Yellowstone! Here's What We Know About 1932
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are going back to 1932.
The Academy Award-winning actress, 76, and the Academy Award-nominated actor, 79, will star in the next installment of Paramount+'s hit series Yellowstone, the network announced Tuesday.
The series, which has a working title of 1932, will begin streaming on Paramount+ this December.
"The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," the network said in a statement.
Paramount+ first teased the new series at the beginning of February, with Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, calling it a "new chapter" for the Yellowstone universe.
"We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story," the network shared at the time.
The new series' release follows the success of Yellowstone's first prequel, 1883, which stars real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as James and Margaret Dutton.
RELATED: Yellowstone Spinoff 1883 Gets More Episodes, New 1932 Series on Dutton Family's Origins Announced
1883, which Paramount+ announced will return for more episodes, toppled the streaming services' global record for their most-watched content ever.
The original series, set in the eponymous national park in Wyoming, stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley and Piper Perabo.
The original series recently received its first Screen Actors Guild Award and Producers Guild Award nominations, and was renewed for a fifth season in early February.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Yellowstone and 1883 are currently streaming on Paramount+.