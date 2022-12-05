See Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in '1923' Premiere Photos — Taken with Film from the 1920s!

The Yellowstone prequel series debuts Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

By
Published on December 5, 2022 03:40 PM
01 of 22

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

At Sunday night's Las Vegas premiere of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, premiereing Dec. 18 on Paramount+, Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast posed for very special portraits, which PEOPLE can exclusively share here.

The photographs were all taken on an authentic circa-1920s large format camera using expired peel-apart polaroid film that is no longer made and therefore, quite scarce.

02 of 22

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of Yellowstone Ranch during this time period. The new series will touch on Prohibition and the Great Depression.

03 of 22

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

Mirren plays Jacob Dutton's wife Cara Dutton, the matriarch of the family during this time.

04 of 22

Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook

Taylor and Nicole Sheridan attend the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

Sheridan, the series creator and executive producer, celebrated the show's premiere with his wife.

05 of 22

Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
06 of 22

Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
07 of 22

James Badge Dale

James Badge Dale attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
08 of 22

Amelia Rico

Amelia Rico attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
09 of 22

Brian Geraghty

Brian Geraghty attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
10 of 22

Marley Shelton

Marley Shelton attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
11 of 22

Tim DeKay

Tim DeKay attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
12 of 22

Brandon Sklenar

Brandon Sklenar attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
13 of 22

Michelle Randolph

Michelle Randolph attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
14 of 22

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
15 of 22

Leenah Robinson

Leenah Robinson attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
16 of 22

Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
17 of 22

Darren Mann

Darren Mann attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
18 of 22

Aminah Nieves

Aminah Nieves attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
19 of 22

Sebastian Roche

Sebastian Roché attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
20 of 22

Julia Schlaepfer

Julia Schlaepfer attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
21 of 22

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
22 of 22

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford attends the 1923 premiere at The Wynn Las Vegas on December 3, 2022, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

1923 debuts Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

