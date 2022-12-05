Entertainment TV See Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in '1923' Premiere Photos — Taken with Film from the 1920s! The Yellowstone prequel series debuts Dec. 18 on Paramount+. By Breanne L. Heldman Breanne L. Heldman Instagram Twitter Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 03:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 22 Helen Mirren Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ At Sunday night's Las Vegas premiere of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, premiereing Dec. 18 on Paramount+, Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast posed for very special portraits, which PEOPLE can exclusively share here. The photographs were all taken on an authentic circa-1920s large format camera using expired peel-apart polaroid film that is no longer made and therefore, quite scarce. 02 of 22 Harrison Ford Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of Yellowstone Ranch during this time period. The new series will touch on Prohibition and the Great Depression. 03 of 22 Helen Mirren Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ Mirren plays Jacob Dutton's wife Cara Dutton, the matriarch of the family during this time. 04 of 22 Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ Sheridan, the series creator and executive producer, celebrated the show's premiere with his wife. 05 of 22 Timothy Dalton Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 06 of 22 Jennifer Ehle Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 07 of 22 James Badge Dale Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 08 of 22 Amelia Rico Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 09 of 22 Brian Geraghty Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 10 of 22 Marley Shelton Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 11 of 22 Tim DeKay Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 12 of 22 Brandon Sklenar Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 13 of 22 Michelle Randolph Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 14 of 22 Harrison Ford Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 15 of 22 Leenah Robinson Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 16 of 22 Caleb Martin Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 17 of 22 Darren Mann Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 18 of 22 Aminah Nieves Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 19 of 22 Sebastian Roche Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 20 of 22 Julia Schlaepfer Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 21 of 22 Helen Mirren Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 22 of 22 Harrison Ford Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ 1923 debuts Dec. 18 on Paramount+.