Helen Hunt Says She’s ‘Glad to Be Here’ After ‘Scary’ Car Accident

Image zoom Helen Hunt Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

One month after surviving a terrifying car accident, Helen Hunt isn’t taking a single day for granted.

Currently celebrating the launch of her Mad About You reboot series, the Oscar winner, 56, is also happy that she was able to finish production on the TV show and continue work with her pal and costar, Paul Reiser.

“It was scary,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Monday while on the Mad About You set. “I’m grateful to be here with my friend.”

“Me too,” Reiser added.

Hunt was briefly hospitalized on Oct. 16 after her black SUV was t-boned while attempting to drive through an intersection. The car then rolled over on its side from the impact of the collision. The actress was a passenger, riding in the backseat of the car, according to TMZ, which also had footage of the accident.

RELATED: Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt Open Up About Returning to Mad About You 20 Years Later

Image zoom Helen Hunt Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The accident occurred in Los Angeles’ Mid-City area on the corner of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE at the time.

Hunt was among a number of people who were transported to a local hospital, the spokesperson said, but police investigated the traffic incident and determined that there was no crime committed.

After being brought to the hospital and examined by doctors, the actress was released later that evening.

One week later, Hunt returned to the Mad About You set, letting fans know that she had recovered by sharing a smiling Instagram selfie alongside Reiser with the caption, “Back at work. 🙏🏽”

Hunt continued to tell ET that she believed it was the right time to bring back her hit rom-com, which ended in 1999.

“We agreed for 20 solid years that it was a terrible idea, we must never do it,” she told the outlet. “Then, I don’t know, Will & Grace was good and we realized that our [characters’] daughter — who was born the last year of the original show — would be leaving home, and so suddenly [an] empty nest seemed like [something] we could write about.”

Reiser added with a laugh, “Plus, if we waited any longer we would be dead,” to which Hunt joked, “It would be a really slow reboot.”

RELATED: Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser Had Regular Lunch Dates After Mad About You Ended 20 Years Ago

Image zoom Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser Rachel Murray/Getty

The longtime friends never let their relationship fade after the famous sitcom wrapped — often scheduling lunch dates to keep in touch.

“We had lunch every few months,” Hunt previously told PEOPLE. “I’d hear about what he was working on or how his kids were and vice versa.”

Reiser added, “It was like being with your best friend. We would hit the ground running. And I’ll tell you something people might not know about Helen Hunt: She [likes] Chinese chicken salad without the chicken!”

Admitting that they’re not unlike an old married couple, Reiser said the two share “code words” they have cultivated over the years as means of communication with each other.

“Working with Paul is the most fun,” said Hunt. “We are so like-minded and that’s just very comforting. It’s a rare thing to find someone who shares your taste and sensibility.”

The Spectrum Originals series premieres on Nov. 20.