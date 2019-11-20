Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser Open Up About Reuniting on Mad About You Reboot

It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Mad About You, but now the beloved ’90s comedy is back with a reboot — and its stars haven’t missed a beat.

“It really took no transition at all,” Paul Reiser tells PEOPLE of reuniting with his onscreen wife, Helen Hunt. “We were all so fond of each other and we spent seven years together. The minute we walked into the space, it was so familiar. It actually felt weird that it didn’t feel weird.”

Reiser, 63, and Hunt, 56, are reprising their roles as Paul and Jamie Buchman, an oft bickering but always loving New York couple. This time around, their daughter, played by Abby Quinn, is headed off to college and the Buchmans are navigating their now empty nest.

“The premise of the show lends itself to being shot over time,” says Hunt of the new limited series, which premieres Nov. 20 on Spectrum Originals.

Adds Reiser: “It’s a nice luxury to get to do an arc of these characters over the years. And there is nothing topical about the show. It’s about people, then and now. That doesn’t go out of fashion.”

And the actors jumped right back into a comfortable routine. “It’s a Monday through Friday life,” says Reiser. “You sit down with a fresh script Monday and then you perform it for an audience on Friday. I wasn’t aware of how much I missed that. It was refreshing and surprising.”

Still, both stars admit a few things have changed since the original series, which ran from 1992-1999.

“We used to have a little ritual post show,” says Reiser with a laugh. “We’d all gather in the writers’ room and have pizza and a beer. Now we’re just too tired. Someone push me to my car, and I’ll see you Monday!”

Mad About You premieres Nov. 20, exclusively on Spectrum Originals.