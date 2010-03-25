Heidi Montag’s Post-Hills Plans: Be a Hollywood Mogul

After filming six seasons of MTV’s The Hills, Heidi Montag is ready to say goodbye to the show that shot her to reality fame.

“I’m so excited The Hills is finally over and I can now become a full time motion picture actress,” Montag tells PEOPLE exclusively of the news that the show will come to an end. “There is no better training for an actor than being in front of the cameras 24-7.”

Although her dream of becoming a pop star never quite materialized, Montag says her movie career is moving full steam ahead.

“After working with Oscar-winner Ron Howard on a short film project for FunnyorDie.com and then working for days with the comedic genius director Dennis Dugan and his team of brilliant comedy visionaries at Happy Madison on Just Go With It starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, I have been able to truly find what makes me the happiest in life,” Montag says.

And what might that be? “Getting to truly show the world my creative ability … while playing … different characters.”

One of the characters Montag wants to play is “a lifeguard named Summer” in a script she wrote herself.

“I am making the first 3-D beach comedy about a shark that attacks a small beach town and I save the day with my 3-D boobs,” Montag says. “I’ve even written a role for Dolly Parton to play the town mayor!”