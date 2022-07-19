Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt first met at an L.A. nightclub in 2006

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt tied the knot in 2009 and are still going strong.

The pair met in 2006 at a nightclub while Montag was filming The Hills, and it was love at first sight for the reality star. "I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him. [Everyone] thought I was crazy," she told Vice in 2016.

Pratt was then cast on the hit MTV series and their relationship played out on the screen for six seasons.

The couple has had their fair share of struggles over the years, including a brief separation in 2010, but they have since welcomed a son and have another baby on the way.

"When we started, it felt like everyone was trying to break us up, or they thought we were together to be famous," Pratt told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in 2019. "But here we are, 10 years later. The [best] thing we ever did is be together."

From their early beginnings on The Hills to walking down the aisle (twice) and having kids together, here's everything to know about Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's relationship.

Early 2006: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt meet

Montag and Pratt first locked eyes at the now-closed L.A. club Privilege, which was located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Pratt had been visiting the club with his friend Brody Jenner, looking for a way to get a role on The Hills.

"I was like cartoon goo-goo eyes, heart falling out of my head," Montag recalled of their first meeting during an interview with Vice.

Pratt had also fallen for Montag and he began to pursue her. Soon after, he joined Montag on The Hills and the two began crafting up dramatic plot lines to turn the attention away from protagonist Lauren Conrad and onto "Speidi," their self-dubbed couple name.

"I was treating the show like a producer because I literally just made a show on Fox," Pratt explained to Vice. "I didn't know how to be on-camera talent."

August 2007: Spencer Pratt gives Heidi Montag a promise ring

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

MTV cameras caught Pratt "proposing" to Montag on the beach in Santa Barbara in August 2007. The footage, which aired during the third season of The Hills, sent fans into a frenzy — but it was later revealed that the ring was actually a promise ring.

"… they kinda like jacked it from us and turned a promise ring scene into an engagement ring, and it kind of snowballed from there," Pratt told Cosmopolitan in 2016. "Technically, that was a promise ring."

November 2008: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt elope in Mexico

During a 2008 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Montag and Pratt tied the knot.

"I was just putting it out there, how easy it would be with no drama," Pratt shared with Us Weekly. "It was exactly the wedding I wanted."

"I am surprised and not surprised at the same time," their Hills costar Audrina Patridge told PEOPLE. "They obviously adore each other and are very committed to one another. Heidi and Spencer seem like the types who would want a lavish wedding full of friends and family. I do think it's very romantic that they eloped."

December 2008: Rumors circulate that Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt faked their elopement

When a clip from The Hills was released of Montag and Pratt getting married in a courthouse, fans speculated if the previous month's elopement was even real.

While speaking to Ryan Seacrest in a segment that aired on KISS-FM's On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Pratt addressed the controversy and said of the legal documents, "We checked the confidentiality box, so good luck people [in finding out]."

April 25, 2009: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt get married for a second time

Montag and Pratt tied the knot (again) in an early evening ceremony at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, California on April 25, 2009. Many of the couple's costars were in attendance including Patridge, Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and Frankie Delgado.

June 2009: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt appear on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

After several spats with their fellow campmates and refusal to do a challenge, the pair tried to quit the game three times. However, they returned and then exited the jungle for good when Montag got sick and had to go to the hospital.

March 10, 2010: Heidi Montag fires Spencer Pratt as her manager

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the STRIKE OC Fall Celebration at Strike Orange County on October 15, 2009 in Tustin, California Credit: Robert Benson/WireImage

Shortly after meeting in 2006, Montag hired Pratt as her manager. However, she fired him from the position in March 2010.

"No longer is my husband the face of my business or managing my career," Montag told PEOPLE at the time. "I am going to have [Malibu-based psychic] Aiden Chase help manage my new life and career in a very different and positive way with light and love. The time for change is now. Never mix business and pleasure. We are no longer Speidi but Spencer and Heidi."

June 8, 2010: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt file for separation

In June 2010, Montag and Pratt filed for separation.

"There are so many lies out there about me and I just needed space — even away from my husband," Montag told PEOPLE, saying she needed "to concentrate" on herself. Montag then moved in with her friend, Jen Bunney.

July 30, 2010: Heidi Montag files for divorce and Spencer Pratt claims the marriage was fake

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag arrive on November 18, 2009 Credit: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Several weeks after their initial separation, the couple officially filed for divorce.

"Heidi has amended her petition for separation and today has filed a petition for dissolution of marriage from Spencer Pratt," Montag's lawyer Jodeane Farrell told PEOPLE at the time. "The couple has agreed they would like their divorce to be finalized in a timely manner in an out-of-court settlement. Both parties are amicable with each other and over the possibility of finalizing their divorce."

Pratt responded by telling PEOPLE: "I love Heidi but our marriage was a show — it was part of The Hills world." He continued, "And that world is on a sound stage."

August 2010: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt spend time together in Costa Rica

Despite filing for divorce, the couple were spotted in Costa Rica in August.

"I had to bring the puppies down and help them move in," Pratt explained to PEOPLE. "[Heidi] thought I was going to leave, but I'm not. I didn't want to get divorced I have nothing in Malibu, I'm homeless, I'm nothing without her."

September 30, 2010: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt get back together

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend a Halloween party at PURE Nightclub hosted by Heidi Montag on October 30, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

In September, Montag and Pratt called off the divorce, with the couple exclusively telling PEOPLE, "We are back together trying to make things work." The reality stars continued, referencing their brief move to Costa Rica, saying, "[Costa Rica] really put things in perspective. We do love each other and realized we do want to spend the rest of our lives together."

Montag's attorney added, "After spending time together over these past several months Heidi and Spencer have decided to reconcile."

November 14, 2010: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt renew their wedding vows

After calling off the divorce, Montag and Pratt renewed their wedding vows at a beachfront house in Carpinteria, California.

2014: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announce their return to reality TV

In 2014, it was revealed that Montag and Pratt would appear on WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, which was set to premiere in 2015.

2016: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt open up to PEOPLE about spending their fortune from The Hills

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in 2016, Montag and Pratt explained how they lost their millions. "We were keeping up with the Joneses, but we were going against Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes," said Pratt. "We should have stayed in our reality TV lane."

Montag said of her splurges, "I was kind of playing house. I felt like I was someone I wasn't. We had business managers who told us to stop spending but we acted like we knew what we were doing."

Over the years, the couple had spent nearly their entire fortune on a luxury wardrobe, full staff, expensive dinners, and Pratt's crystal collection. "I was feeling so alone and defeated," she shared. "Everyone else on our cast had houses and we had nothing to show for what we'd done. I was like, the haters were right! It was sad."

They eventually moved into Pratt's parents' vacation home in Santa Barbara to live rent-free, with Pratt telling PEOPLE, "We haven't been out to a fancy dinner since our anniversary. If Heidi's not cooking, we're eating tacos."

"Life is so short," Montag added. "And what matters is being happy with family and marriage and with personal progress. We're in a really good place."

January 2017: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt appear on Celebrity Big Brother for a second time

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are the 8th housemates evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on January 27, 2017 in Borehamwood, England Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Montag and Pratt first appeared on the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, where they competed as a single entity and finished as the runners-up. The couple entered the house for a second time in 2017 for the "All Stars vs New Stars" edition of the show. However, they were evicted from the house on the 25th day.

April 12, 2017: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announce they're expecting their first baby

In 2017, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Montag and Pratt were expecting their first baby.

October 1, 2017: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome a baby boy

On Oct. 1, 2017, the couple welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 19 in. long.

"No words will ever be able to describe this miraculous moment of life! I have never been so full of love, joy, gratitude, faith, and euphoria," Montag wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "The deepest love I have ever felt. So blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby @gunnerpratt. Thank you God! Thank you @spencerpratt for being my rock and cheerleader."

August 20, 2018: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt join a reboot of The Hills

In August 2018, MTV announced they were bringing back The Hills with a revival titled The Hills: New Beginnings. Montag and Pratt would be appearing among other OG cast members.

June 24, 2019: The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV

Spencer Pratt, Connor Pratt and Heidi Pratt attend the premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" at Liaison on June 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The first season of The Hills: New Beginnings premiered on MTV in June 2019, with many of the original cast members returning, including Patridge, Jenner, Delgado and Whitney Port.

In the first trailer, Montag and Pratt could be seen hiking with their then-19-month-old son, Gunner.

"I love watching you be a mom," Pratt said to Montag in the clip.

After two seasons, The Hills: New Beginnings was canceled in January 2022.

April 25, 2021: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt commemorate their 12th wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram posts

In honor of their 12th anniversary, Montag and Pratt posted sweet throwback photos from their wedding day to their respective Instagram accounts.

"HAPPY 12 YEAR ANNIVERSARY @heidimontag. What an incredible journey it's been! My only regret is not proposing to you the night we met two years before this photo was taken!" Pratt captioned his post.

Montag posted two photos of the couple's 2009 wedding ceremony, writing, "Happy 12 year anniversary @spencerpratt ! 14 years has flown by together! So many years filled with love, fun laughter, overcoming obstacles, and amazing memories. Our love transcends time."

May 12, 2021: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal they're trying for another baby

During an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check, the pair revealed they were still actively trying for baby number two — with Pratt saying that they were working "as hard as possible at it."

"No spoiler alerts but no baby yet," he continued. "That is the struggle in real life, reality."

August 12, 2021: Heidi Montag undergoes surgery to better her chances of conceiving

Heidi Montag, Gunner Stone, and Spencer Pratt attend Disney On Ice at STAPLES Center Los Angeles at Staples Center on December 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

In a video posted on The Pratts' Youtube channel, Montag revealed that she underwent surgery to better her chances of conceiving baby number two. The procedure, called a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, involves removing non-cancerous uterine polyps.

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Montag said in the video before entering the hospital. "And I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

March 10, 2022: Heidi Montag tries a unique method of boosting fertility

In March 2022, Montag was spotted chewing on a raw bison heart while out and about in Los Angeles. The reality star explained to PEOPLE that she was trying new things to help with her fertility issues.

"I love trying new things! I've always been very interested in various types of diets," she said. "When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins, organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible."

She added that she had been trying to get pregnant with a second child "for over a year and a half."

"I'm willing to try different things," she shared. "It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had."

June 1, 2022: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announce their second pregnancy

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

On June 1, 2022, Montag and Pratt announced that they are expecting their second child. The baby is due in December 2022.

Montag shared the news on her Instagram account, posting a photo carousel that included a sweet snap of Gunner cradling his mom's bump.

"My heart is overflowing with joy! I'm excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!" Montag captioned the post. "Once I saw the word 'pregnant' I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn't believe I was pregnant again!"

July 13, 2022: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt reveal the sex of their baby on the way

A month later, the couple revealed that Gunner would be getting a little brother. They shared the exciting news during an exclusive video with Entertainment Tonight, and Montag admitted she was not anticipating another boy.