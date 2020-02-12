Heidi Montag Says Lauren Conrad 'Turned On' Her Because of Her Relationship with Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag is revisiting old wounds.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Very Cavallari, she and Audrina Patridge reunite with their former The Hills costar Kristin Cavallari for dinner in Nashville, where they’re filled in on Cavallari’s deteriorating friendship with Kelly Henderson.

After Montag, 33, asks when the friendship changed, Cavallari, 33, explains, “Toward the end of second season, she told Justin at one point she was doing the favor, like I had to beg her.”

“Cameras and a little bit of fame fame, it brings people’s true colors out,” Patridge, 34, says, before pointing out that Montag had a smilier experience with her ex-BFF Lauren Conrad.

“She turned on me,” Montag claims. “And she said, ‘We’re not friends, you’re off the show.’ “

Montag adds that Conrad had major issues with Montag’s now-husband Spencer Pratt, whom she was dating at the time on The Hills.

“She’s like, ‘I don’t like Spencer, if you keep dating him then you’re off the show,’ ” Montag says. “And I said, ‘Then I’m off the show.’ “

“It’s hard when you lose your best friend,” Montag admits. “That is such a deep wound.”

Montag and Conrad, 34, were best friends during their time on The Hills until an infamous feud tore them apart. Montag and Pratt, 36, are now married and have a 2-year-old son together, Gunner.

In 2007, Conrad told Seventeen that she’d actually been considering leaving the reality show.

“I actually came dangerously close to not doing season three, because I really didn’t want to do the show with Heidi and Spencer,” she said. “I’m not who they are. I don’t stage my own publicity. I just kind of live my life and do my job, and I don’t want to be grouped with them.”

Of course, Conrad stayed through 2009, when MTV recruited her Laguna Beach high school frenemy Cavallari for her spot.

In September 2018, Montag spoke about her relationship with Conrad, now married with two children, on the podcast #NoFilter with Zack Peter.

“I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us,” Montag said. “We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, ‘Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,’ type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would be ever ready for that.”

Due to her business and family, Conrad chose not to return for MTV’s reboot of The Hills, as did Cavallari. The series, which is returning for a second season, stars Montag, Pratt, Patridge, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Mischa Barton and Frankie Delgado.

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!