Heidi Montag Revisits Her Feud with Lauren Conrad on The Hills: 'It Didn't Have to Go That Way'

Heidi Montag certainly has mixed feelings when she reflects on her relationship with Lauren Conrad, her former costar on The Hills.

Montag, 34, and Conrad, 35, were best friends during their time on the early 2000s MTV reality series until a feud over Montag's then-boyfriend Spencer Pratt tore them apart. Montag and Pratt, 37, have been married since 2008 and have a 3-year-old son together, Gunner.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Montag was asked for her thoughts on Conrad's success.

"I feel like Kristin [Cavallari], let's be honest, is the most successful," she said. "I feel like Lauren didn't make it like she should have. She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup, she should have done the tutorials."

"She has a Kohl's line — great, whatever," she continued. "But she should be a hundred-millionaire, are you kidding me?"

Cavallari, 34, joined The Hills during season 5 after Conrad exited the series. She stayed with the hit show until it concluded with season 6 in 2010.

Later on Call Her Daddy, Cooper, 26, asked about Conrad again. Montag said she's thankful that Conrad brought her onto The Hills and expressed regret over how their relationship fell apart.

"I'll always love Lauren, I appreciate everything she's done for me. I think that she never needed to do that," she said. "I always, she knows, was her best friend ... I was there for her for everything and it didn't have to go that way."

Montag went on to reference a sticking point in their friendship.

"She had a boyfriend I didn't like, when she was with Jason [Wahler], and I supported her," she said. "I literally was like, 'I'm your girl, I'm here for you, whoever you're with I just want to support you with.'"

She continued, "And then when that whole Spencer thing happened, she's like, 'Well if you date Spencer, you're off the show,' and I'm like, 'What? You are not the friend that I am to you, like why would you do that to me? I can't even believe you're doing this to me right now.'"

"How dare you, and I'm not your dog," Montag added. "Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn't mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don't appreciate that."

"I do have such a love for Lauren, and it didn't have to go that way," she concluded.