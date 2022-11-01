Heidi Montag Pratt Set to Co-Host 'The' 'Hills' 'Rewatch' Podcast: 'I Can Finally Share My Truth'

"I never really got a voice," says Heidi Montag Pratt of her time on The Hills, which aired on MTV from 2006-2010

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 10:00 AM
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag Pratt. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Heidi Montag Pratt is headed back to The Hills!

The reality star will join her former castmates Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado on Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch podcast, which returns with all new episodes in the new year.

"I really wanted to be involved in this podcast and I think it will be very therapeutic for me," says Heidi, 36, who starred on the iconic MTV reality series from 2006-2010 before returning for two seasons of the reboot in 2019. "I was never the narrator on the show, so I feel like I can finally share my truth."

Throughout the series, Pratt and her husband Spencer Pratt, to whom she's been wed since 2008, were lightning rods for controversy — a fact she contributes to orchestrated scenes and arguments.

"Spencer and I had the most manipulated storylines of anyone on the show," says Heidi. "99% of the situations after season two weren't real. Most of the manipulation was about our relationship. And that was so fake. I would never be in the kind of relationship that was portrayed on TV. But it's hard when you're getting paid millions of dollars to go along with it. It was very challenging."

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt. Amy Sussman/Getty

Heidi says that getting a chance to revisit old episodes could bring about significant closure.

"Spencer and I had the most fallout from being on the show," says Heidi, who shares 5-year-old son Gunner with her husband and is expecting their second son this month. "But I never really got a voice. And I never got the clarification I wanted so I'm looking forward to going back and talking about everything. I have a different perspective now that I'm older too."

the hills
The cast of The Hills. MTV

In the meantime, Heidi says she's busy readying for her new baby's imminent arrival.

"It's such a big transition for our family, but I'm really excited," she says. "Gunner can't wait. The other day he said to me, 'I'm so excited about my little brother and I hope he comes today!'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Season 1 of Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch podcast is available to stream now. The second season is set to drop next year, but fans can get a preview of what's to come with a special episode featuring Heidi Montag Pratt releasing on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

Related Articles
Audrina Patridge; Brody Jenner; Frankie Delgado
Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado Aren't 'Holding Back' on 'The Hills Rewatch' Podcast
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Went Through 'So Much Trauma' on 'RHOBH', Promises a 'Different Side' on 'RHOC'
Audrina Patridge attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Audrina Patridge Says 'Nothing Was Flowing Like It Used to' on 'The Hills: New Beginnings'
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares a 'Pregnancy Workout' from Her Beach Vacation with Family
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Wears Red Bikini as She Gets in 'Pregnancy Workout' on the Beach
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner Was 'So Stoked' When MTV Canceled 'The Hills: New Beginnings'
Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge attend as KIA STYLE360 Hosts Kristin Cavallari By Chinese Laundry At Row NYC on September 17, 2015 in New York City.
Kristin Cavallari Says 'The Hills: Next Gen' Is a 'Slap in the Face' to Audrina Patridge
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal the Sex of Their Second Baby on the Way
https://www.instagram.com/p/CezBdKVPD3x/ heidimontag's profile picture heidimontag Verified Family time! The 4 of us 💕
Heidi Montag Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband Spencer Pratt and Son Gunner: '4 of Us'
The Hills New Beginnings
'The Hills: New Beginnings' Canceled After 2 Seasons on MTV
Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge in 2016
Audrina Patridge Gets Real About 'The Hills' Producers Creating Fake Drama with Kristin Cavallari
Spencer Pratt
Spencer Pratt Calls His 'The Hills' Costars 'Hot Garbage' amid Reports of a Reboot with New Cast
Audrina Patridge Says She's 'So Happy' for Heidi Pratt on Her Pregnancy with Baby No. 2
Audrina Patridge Says She's 'So Happy' for Heidi Montag on Her Pregnancy with Baby No. 2
Heidi Montag 5 months pregnant
Heidi Montag Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Maxi Dress: '5 Months!'