Heidi Montag Pratt Set to Co-Host 'The' 'Hills' 'Rewatch' Podcast: 'I Can Finally Share My Truth'

Heidi Montag Pratt is headed back to The Hills!

The reality star will join her former castmates Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado on Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch podcast, which returns with all new episodes in the new year.

"I really wanted to be involved in this podcast and I think it will be very therapeutic for me," says Heidi, 36, who starred on the iconic MTV reality series from 2006-2010 before returning for two seasons of the reboot in 2019. "I was never the narrator on the show, so I feel like I can finally share my truth."

Throughout the series, Pratt and her husband Spencer Pratt, to whom she's been wed since 2008, were lightning rods for controversy — a fact she contributes to orchestrated scenes and arguments.

"Spencer and I had the most manipulated storylines of anyone on the show," says Heidi. "99% of the situations after season two weren't real. Most of the manipulation was about our relationship. And that was so fake. I would never be in the kind of relationship that was portrayed on TV. But it's hard when you're getting paid millions of dollars to go along with it. It was very challenging."

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt. Amy Sussman/Getty

Heidi says that getting a chance to revisit old episodes could bring about significant closure.

"Spencer and I had the most fallout from being on the show," says Heidi, who shares 5-year-old son Gunner with her husband and is expecting their second son this month. "But I never really got a voice. And I never got the clarification I wanted so I'm looking forward to going back and talking about everything. I have a different perspective now that I'm older too."

The cast of The Hills. MTV

In the meantime, Heidi says she's busy readying for her new baby's imminent arrival.

"It's such a big transition for our family, but I'm really excited," she says. "Gunner can't wait. The other day he said to me, 'I'm so excited about my little brother and I hope he comes today!'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Season 1 of Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch podcast is available to stream now. The second season is set to drop next year, but fans can get a preview of what's to come with a special episode featuring Heidi Montag Pratt releasing on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.