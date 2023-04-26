Heidi Montag Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary to Spencer Pratt: 'It's Been a Dream'

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt are celebrating 14 years of marriage!

On Tuesday, Heidi, 36, marked the milestone with a sweet snapshot of their wedding day on her Instagram Story.

"Happy 14 year anniversary @spencerpratt," she wrote. "It's been a dream."

Spencer, 39, then reshared the post on his own Instagram Story.

The Hills alums' anniversary comes five months after they welcomed their second son into the world in November.

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt. Amy Sussman/Getty

A representative for the parents told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "Both baby and Mom are happy and healthy!" They added that the pair's little one was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz.

A day later, Heidi introduced their newborn son and revealed his unique moniker.

"Ryker Pratt," she wrote in a Snapchat post that covered the newborn's face with a blue heart emoji. "7.9 lbs. 21 in. Born 11:31 a.m."

The pair first got married in an impromptu ceremony in Mexico in November 2008, followed by a larger wedding ceremony in Pasadena, California in 2009. Their nuptials came three years after meeting at a nightclub while Montag was filming The Hills.

"I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him. [Everyone] thought I was crazy," she told Vice in 2016.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Spencer was then cast on the hit MTV series and their relationship played out on the screen for six seasons.

The couple has had their fair share of struggles over the years, including a brief separation in 2010, but they have since expanded their family to include Ryker, 5 months, and older brother Gunner, 5.

"When we started, it felt like everyone was trying to break us up, or they thought we were together to be famous," Pratt told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in 2019. "But here we are, 10 years later. The [best] thing we ever did is be together."