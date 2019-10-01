Newlyweds Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Share a Sweet Kiss on the Red Carpet

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are slaying married life.

The couple, who tied the knot for the second time in early August, walked the red carpet on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and partook in some serious PDA while doing so.

Klum, 46, wore a strapless red leather mini dress for the outing as she posed for photos beside her husband of nearly two months, who opted for a black shirt, belt, and blue pants.

In one photo, the newlyweds locked lips as Klum wrapped her arms around Kaulitz, 30.

Additional celebrities that stepped out on the carpet included the fantasy films’ stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetwel Ejiofor, and Angelina Jolie, who was joined by five of her six children.

Klum and her musician husband made their first red carpet debut as a married couple earlier this month at the Harper’s Bazaar “ICONS by Carine Roitfeld” event in New York City.

On Aug. 3, Klum married Kaulitz on a yacht in Capri, Italy, in front of close friends and family, including Kaulitz’s twin brother and fellow Tokio Hotel musician, Bill Kaulitz.

Klum walked down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder design with a sweetheart-style neckline, billowing sleeves and full ball skirt by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

She wore her hair down, accessorizing her straight locks with a white veil. The model also wore gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to spell out “TOM.”

Two weeks after getting married, Klum revealed Valentino created her custom gown in an Instagram video she started by speaking in German saying, “I am here in Paris to try on my wedding dress for the second time. Designed by Valentino for me.”

She explains that she wanted a “proper princess dress” for her wedding and the final design was “just right.”

PEOPLE confirmed Klum and Kaulitz got legally married earlier this year, just two months after getting engaged on Dec. 24. Public records show the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California.