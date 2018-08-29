Heidi Klum on AGT Costar Mel B Seeking Treatment: 'I’m Here to Help Her with Whatever She Needs'

Days after Melanie “Mel B” Brown cleared up rumors about her decision to seek treatment for PTSD, the singer continued her work as an America’s Got Talent judge.

While it has been a challenging week for Brown, the former Spice Girl can count on her AGT co-workers to have her back.

“I am her friend, I have been for many years. If she needs my help I’ve always offered it to her and she can come and chat with me,” Heidi Klum told PEOPLE.

The supermodel stressed the importance of having a support network, explaining, “You know, you need to have your girlfriends when you’re going through hard times. I’m here to help her with whatever she needs.”

Fellow judge Howie Mandel said Brown always comes to work as a professional.

“I don’t know what was written or read, I just know that I get to sit with her and she’s here and shows up to work and is a professional — and she has gone through some rough times. And I know I respect her and I’ll be there for her,” said the comedian.

Brown recently settled her divorce from Stephen Belafonte, and all abuse allegations she made against her estranged husband were reportedly dropped. In June, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Belafonte, with whom she shares daughter Madison.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Brown denied reports that she is dealing with sex or alcohol addictions.

She said, “You know, I was with the same person for 10 years, and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That’s all I can say about it. I’d like to say a lot more, but on this show, let’s keep it PC. But … I did kind of have to ease my pain. I suffer a lot from PTSD.”

Friend Gary Madatyan also refuted that Brown has sex or alcohol addictions, exclusively telling PEOPLE, “Yes, she has some issues she’s working on, but it’s emotional issues stemming from everything she’s been through with her divorce.”

“My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book,” she said of her unreleased memoir, Brutally Honest, due in November. “I do address a lot of those issues. But no, I’m not an alcoholic; no, I’m not a sex addict.”

On Tuesday night, the singer walked the red carpet wearing a shimmering pink gown with sheer sleeves and a long slit up to her thigh.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Her daughter Madison, who turns 7 on Saturday, joined her mom on the red carpet, looking adorable in a light-pink tunic, green plaid leggings and pink-and-white sneakers, wearing a unicorn-shaped hairpiece.

The singer’s youngest child stole the show alongside her pal Allison, when she took it upon herself to cover the slit in Brown’s dress.