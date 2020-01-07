Heidi Klum Says She's a 'Much Happier Person' with Husband Tom Kaulitz: 'I Used to Be on My Own'

Heidi Klum is so glad husband Tom Kaulitz is in her life.

“I’m just a much happier person,” she told PEOPLE ahead of Monday’s season 2 premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

“For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” the supermodel and TV personality added. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Klum, 46, was married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Klum and Seal share four children: daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 10, and sons Henry, 15, Johan, 13.

Klum and Kaulitz, 30, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy, over the summer. The pair legally wed in February 2019, just two months after getting engaged in December 2018.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

In September 2018, she called Kaulitz “absolutely wonderful,” raving to PEOPLE about her beloved.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she said. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.