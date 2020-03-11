Heidi Klum Leaves America's Got Talent Taping After Falling Ill on Set

Heidi Klum is feeling under the weather.

The supermodel, 46, left a taping for season 15 of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday after falling ill on set, PEOPLE can confirm.

“She was not feeling well,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Klum was photographed arriving to set in a tan trench coat paired with black trousers and a red turtleneck earlier that day. She accessorized the casual-chic outfit with black heels and aviator sunglasses.

Image zoom Heidi Klum arriving to America's Got Talent set on Tuesday PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Though she was spotted prior to the taping, the TV show host did not appear onstage with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell when the judges entered the studio to greet its live audience, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Klum’s fellow judges told fans that she had a case of suspected food poisoning — with new host Vergara, 47, joking she had sent Klum food the night before, the online outlet reported.

During that same taping, Mandel, 64, arrived on set wearing a hazmat suit, gas mask and large orange gloves amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

When asked about the COVID-19 epidemic, Mandel recently told PEOPLE in a statement, “I don’t shake hands, not even fist-bumping. I’ve taken it to another level.”

Image zoom Howie Mandel arriving to America's Got Talent set on Tuesday MEGA

Klum initially left the America’s Got Talent when she and judge Mel B were replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union for season 14. She announced her return to the talent competition, now hosted by Terry Crews, in February along with news of Vergara and newcomer Alesha Dixon joining the lineup.

“I’m so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry,” she said in a statement at the time. “The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake.”