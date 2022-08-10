Heidi Klum Proves She's Still the Halloween Queen in Intense Game of 'Password' Against Jimmy Fallon

Heidi Klum is showcasing her competitive spirit!

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of NBC's upcoming game show reboot, Password, Klum goes up against late night talk show host — and game show aficionado — Jimmy Fallon. The rebooted game show, which first aired in the 1960s, will premiere in a two-night event beginning on Tuesday.

In the clip, the model, 49, and her partner attempt to beat Fallon, 47, and his partner at guessing the password, which, in this case, is "zombie." Both Klum and Fallon are only allowed to give their partners one word clues to guess the password and ultimately win a cash prize.

The America's Got Talent host keeps her game-face on as she provides the clue "thriller," to which her partner falsely guesses "Michael" — seemingly referencing Michael Jackson's famous tune.

"I get the connection, that's not the password," Password host Keke Palmer tells the team.

Then, it turns over to Fallon who gives the clue "dead" — using none other than a zombie-like voice. His efforts fall short, though, as his partner guesses "morgue."

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer, Heidi Klum and contestants on Password.

Before turning it back over to Klum and her partner, Palmer, 28, notes that "you can cut the tension with a butter knife."

Klum then gives the clue that secured the victory of four points for the pair, using the word "walking," likely in reference to the zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead.

After her partner guesses correctly, Klum jumps out of her chair in excitement and gives him a high-five before doing a victory lap around the table.

"It's my house now," Klum excitedly yells toward Fallon.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Klum says of the moment: "We lost the answer before and Jimmy said it was his house, so I really wanted to prove him wrong. Plus, it would have been bad if I got it wrong since the word was Zombie and you all know how much I love Halloween and monsters."

Klum famously hosts lavish Halloween extravaganzas each year, dating back to 2001, in which she dressed up as a Lady Godiva. Since then, the Making the Cut star has curated a catalog of show-stopping costumes over the years.

Heidi Klum. Sami Drasin/NBC

Klum's segment on Password will air during night two of the premiere event following America's Got Talent.

The game show, which originally aired in 1961, has been featured as a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in recent years, though Tuesday's premiere marks its return to TV as its own rebooted series.

Each week, Fallon will go up against various celebrity guests, including Jon Hamm, who will appear in Tuesday's episode. According to NBC, the premiere episode will be dedicated to Betty White, who played the game both when it originally ran on CBS and as a segment on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Password ran for over 1,500 episodes before moving to ABC in 1971, according to Deadline. The series was later revived by NBC in 1979 and 1984. Additionally, CBS launched a primetime series Million Dollar Password in 2008.

Password's two-night premiere airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.