Heidi Klum Calls Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz 'Absolutely Wonderful' After Revealing She Ignored Drake

Drake might not have captured her attention, but Heidi Klum‘s boyfriend Tom Kaulitz has definitely stolen her heart.

Klum opened up her relationship with the rocker at the America’s Got Talent semifinals live show screening and red carpet on Tuesday night, calling Kaulitz “absolutely wonderful.”

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told PEOPLE. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Klum and the Tokio Hotel musician sparked dating rumors back in March after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America’s Got Talent. They made their first public appearance as a couple in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum Gets Candid About Dating a Man 17 Years Her Junior: ‘Age Seems to Be Shoved in My Face’

Klum’s romance with Kaulitz came six months after she spit from boyfriend of three years Vito Schnabel, 31.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Admits She Ghosted Drake When He Texted to Ask Her Out: ‘I’m Sorry!’

But just one week after Klum and Kaulitz connected, Drake attempted to ask her out. The model admitted that she ghosted the rapper when he texted her.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”