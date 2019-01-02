Heidi Klum Says She Apologized to Drake for Ghosting Him — Here's How He Responded

It’s never too late to say sorry!

Back in February 2018, Heidi Klum played a game of Who Would You Rather? on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, choosing Drake over other celebrity heartthrobs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When she reappeared on the show in September, she revealed that after seeing the segment, the rapper got her number through a mutual friend — but she had already met and fallen for her now-fiancé, rocker Tom Kaulitz.

“He was basically a week too late,” she said at the time. “I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

In a new Ellen appearance airing Wednesday, the newly engaged supermodel revealed that she did eventually reach out to Drake, 32, to apologize for ghosting him.

“I said I’m sorry, because I know it made a huge wave after I was here, and he just made that face,” Klum told DeGeneres, mimicking a raised-eyebrow emoji.

“That’s all he responded? Oh, he’s mad,” DeGeneres quipped.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

But Klum certainly had a good excuse for passing on the date. On Dec. 24, Klum, 45, announced her engagement to Kaulitz, 29, with an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple grinning as she showed off her ring.

“I SAID YES,” she captioned the selfie.

On her latest Ellen appearance, which was taped before he popped the question, Klum opened up about the possibility of marriage.

“I still believe in love and marriage, I do — even though I’ve failed twice at it,” said Klum, who was previously married to Seal and stylist Ric Pipino. “I guess I’m not very good at it. I found a great person, so let’s see what happens.”

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum Dresses as Shrek’s Fiona for Halloween Party — with Her Boyfriend as the Beloved Ogre

She also gushed about Kaulitz’s willingness to dress up as the ogre Shrek for her annual Halloween bash, revealing her hubby-to-be sat through nine hours of hair and makeup and agreed to arrive at the party in an “onion carriage-buggy-thing.”

“I always wanted to be Fiona and I never had a Shrek,” she said. “Now I have a Shrek, so I was like, ‘Will you be my Shrek?’ And he said, ‘Of course, I would love to.’ He was so nice that he agreed [to] all these things.”

Ellen airs weekdays (check local listings).