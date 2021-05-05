The Nanny star says she had eight second opinions over the course of two years

Fran Drescher on Celebrating 21 Years of Being Cancer-Free: 'It's Been an Amazing Journey'

Fran Drescher has hit a cancer-free milestone.

The star best known for her role as Fran Fine on the 90's sitcom The Nanny sat down with Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to talk about her cancer-free diagnosis and her new partnership with Laura Geller Beauty for its Spackle primer collection.

Drescher, 63, says she was inspired by the brand's list of ingredients which lacks artificial fragrances and lead. "I can't sell something or influence anyone if I don't truly believe in it myself."