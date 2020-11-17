Aviva Drescher left RHONY after season 6, while Heather Thomson stuck around for one more season

Heather Thomson Says She Wants Aviva Drescher to Return to RHONY : 'She Helped Make Me Iconic'

If it was up to Heather Thomson, fans would see a familiar face back on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Thomson, 50, said that despite her sordid past with former Housewife Aviva Drescher, she would love to see her return to the franchise.

"I think Aviva — I would love to film with her again on The Housewives because I feel like we would have a lot fun," Thomson said during an appearance on RealiTea with Derek Z.

"She's had a lot of time to think about her time on the show. Even though maybe some of the things that happened I didn't agree with, I know her intention was not to be a big, bad girl," she continued. "She's got a really good heart and she's a kind person."

Fans last saw the two women share a screen together during the season 6 finale in 2014, when Drescher, 50, removed her artificial leg and tossed it across a restaurant after Thomson accused her of being a liar.

"She helped make me iconic," Thomson said on RealiTea with a laugh. "I mean, I was the one that got the leg thrown at the head."

Drescher left RHONY after season 6. Thomson stuck around for one more season, making her exit at the end of season 7 in 2015.

Over the years, Thomson has remained close with the women and continued to make brief appearances on the show. Earlier this fall, she was spotted filming with Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

"I really feel lucky that when I had to make the decision to leave the franchise, that everybody got it," she said. "[I was able to leave] an open door to make cameos and continue to show my true relationships on the show."

"I feel like I get the best of both worlds because I can dip my toe in the water, but I don't really need to stay in the kitchen," she added.