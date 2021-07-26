The Selling Sunset star relived her Flip or Flop fiancé's proposal one year later with a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday

Heather Rae Young Celebrates 1 Year of Being Engaged to Tarek El Moussa: 'Cheers to a Lifetime of You and Me'

One year down, forever to go.

Heather Rae Young celebrated one year of being engaged to Tarek El Moussa with a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man. I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him. ♥️," the Selling Sunset realtor began her message.

"You're my best friend, my person, and my rock. Happy 1 year baby. Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me ♥️" Young, 33, wrote of her Flip or Flop fiancé, 39.

Young and El Moussa first met on the Fourth of July in 2019 before getting engaged at Catalina Island on this day in 2020. They plan to get married sometime later this summer.

"Thank you to the man who has put a smile on my face every single day. You have shown me what true love and family are all about," she continued in the post. "I fall more and more in love with you as I watch how amazing of a dad you are with the babies, how hard you work, and how you put family and your loved ones first in your life."

El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-wife and HGTV costar Christina Haack, who is currently dating Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall.

The engaged couple spent the last week celebrating two years of dating on the island of St. Barts in the Caribbean following recent reports of drama on the set of Flip or Flop a week prior.