Heather Morris Says Naya Rivera Was 'Only Person Honest' About Lea Michele's Alleged Glee Behavior

"I didn't feel like it was my place [to say something]. I don't know why — because I was a cast member just like everybody else," Heather Morris says now. "We all deserve to feel comfortable on a set"

Heather Morris is reflecting on her reaction to the controversy surrounding Lea Michele's alleged behavior on the set of Glee.

Last summer, Michele, 34, was accused by costar Samantha Ware — who played Jane Hayward on Glee for 11 episodes in 2015 — of making her life a "living hell" on the set of the musical TV series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Michele apologized in June 2020, saying in a statement that "I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people" and assured that she will "be better in the future from this experience."

After the apology, Morris, 34, chimed in on the allegations, writing on Twitter, "... was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out." She then admitted "it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society."

Morris was asked to elaborate on that statement while appearing on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast this week, recalling she "got so much shade" at the time because "people were like, 'This is so f---ing cryptic. Why don't you just go out and say it?' "

"And I'm like, 'Guys, she's pregnant, and all this stuff is going around,' " she said of Michele, who welcomed her first baby, son Ever Leo, in August. "It's true. And I don't know if maybe we were victims of bullying and that's a typical victim thing to do, is to blame yourself, which people were saying."

heather morris, lea michele Heather Morris, Lea Michele | Credit: Getty Images (2)

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"But it also is very true. And the only person who was honest about it was Naya," Morris added of late costar Naya Rivera, who tragically drowned in July 2020 and had a long-rumored feud with Michele during their time on Glee. "It was something that was very hush-hush on set, and now you see all these things coming out, these bigger names who were disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people, and people allowed that to happen."

"I know, genuinely, I didn't feel like it was my place. I don't know why — because I was a cast member just like everybody else," said Morris. "We all deserve to feel comfortable on a set."

Morris added that while she hasn't heard from Michele since the controversy, "I always wish her the best of luck."

Michele hasn't spoken about the allegations since she issued her apology, but a source tells PEOPLE the actress felt her cast mates had a "lack of respect" for the show.

"She has a type-A perfectionist personality and felt constantly tested by the constant partying on set, especially after Cory Monteith's death," says the source. "It became intolerable for Lea and contributed to her behavior."

A representative for Michele did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lea Michele Glee | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images