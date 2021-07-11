"Missed this crew so much!!!" Glee alum Chord Overstreet wrote alongside one photo from the big reunion

Glee's Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, and More Reunite After Anniversary of Naya Rivera's Death

Together again.

Over the weekend, days after the 1-year anniversary of Naya Rivera's death, a number of Glee cast and crew members shared photos from a recent union.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among those in attendance included actors Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz as well as screenwriters Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson.

"Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!! ❤️❤️❤️," Chord Overstreet, who portrayed Sam Evans on the show, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post commemorating the occasion.

Accompanying the sweet message were two photos of the group looking silly while posing for the pics.

Morris, 34, and McHale, 33, were among those to honor the anniversary of Rivera's tragic death earlier this week in separate Instagram posts.

"You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," Morris wrote. I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being "that sassy queen" in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

"I miss you. Every single day," McHale said in his post.

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera | Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, a cheerleader and star glee club member, died on July 8, 2020 at age 33 as a result of a drowning accident after she and her son Josey, now 5½, rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California