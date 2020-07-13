Naya Rivera's Glee costar Heather Morris shared on Sunday that she wanted to help in the recovery efforts to find her missing friend

Heather Morris and Other Glee Stars Gather at the Lake Where Naya Rivera Died

It was a somber scene at Lake Piru on Monday as Heather Morris and other Glee cast members gathered together at the site where their former costar Naya Rivera went missing.

A source tells PEOPLE that Morris, who played Rivera's love interest on the musical comedy series, was at the lake and arrived with friends.

In footage captured by ABC 7, Morris, 33, and several others are seen standing hand-in-hand as they look out onto the body of water where Rivera was last seen.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office tweeted earlier on Monday that a "body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress."

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Sheriff Bill Ayub of Ventura County Sheriff's Office said they "are confident the body we found was Naya Rivera."

"It has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this ordeal," said Ayub. "Our hearts are with them and we share in their grief for Naya’s loss."

Image zoom Naya Rivera and Heather Morris

On July 8, Rivera's 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a pontoon boat at the Southern California lake, where the pair had been swimming. A day later, authorities announced that Rivera, 33, was presumed dead.

Authorities said Josey was "in good health" despite his mother's disappearance, and the boy was reunited with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The toddler told investigators that his mother never got back into the boat after they had been in the water.

On Sunday, Morris asked authorities if there was any way that she could help in the recovery efforts to find her friend.

“My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she wrote on Twitter, in response to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way,” Morris added. “I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

In the days since Rivera’s disappearance, Morris had continually called for prayers that the actress would be found soon.

Image zoom Heather Morris and Naya Rivera

"We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light 🙏🙏" she wrote in one social media message.

Alongside another post — a video that depicted clouds moving in the sky — Morris simply shared the hashtag “Bring Naya Home.”

Image zoom Naya Rivera and son Josey Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that Rivera’s family members had visited the California lake.

"Naya's mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared. They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff's Office and involved in the search,” a source told PEOPLE. “On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff's boat.”