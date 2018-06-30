Heather Locklear Will Seek Treatment for Substance Abuse & Mental Health in Long-Term Facility: Source

Heather Locklear will seek long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The actress, 56, plans to soon move from the psychiatric ward at a hospital to a long-term facility, where a group of doctors and psychiatrists can help her.

Locklear agreed to enter the long-term facility voluntarily and there is currently no plan for a conservatorship to handle her affairs, the source says. TMZ first reported the news.

Hours after the actress was released from police custody on Monday following her alleged attack on a police officer and an EMT, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Paramedics and Ventura County sheriff’s deputies were called to the actress’ home to treat her for a possible overdose, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjiann told PEOPLE that deputies were called in to assist EMTs on a “medical call” that occurred the star’s Thousand Oaks, California, address. The patient, whom he did not identify, was transported to Las Robles Hospital & Medical Center.

Locklear was released from custody Monday morning less than 12 hours after her arrest for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence, PEOPLE confirmed.

Kuredjiann previously told PEOPLE that deputies went to Locklear’s home on Sunday after receiving a disturbance call shortly after 11 p.m, and that Locklear was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived.

As deputies tried to separate her, she kicked a responding officer. She also allegedly kicked a paramedic in the upper chest area while on a gurney, Kuredjiann said.

The actress was then taken to the hospital, where she was medically cleared. Afterwards, she was taken to the Ventura County Main Jail and booked for two misdemeanor counts of battery on a police officer or emergency personnel. A plea has not yet been entered. Locklear is scheduled to appear in court in August, records show.

Responders were previously dispatched to Locklear’s home last week, after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

The report indicated that the individual — identified by TMZ as Locklear — had previously threatened to shoot deputies and had a handgun registered to her. However, the individual was not armed, authorities said.

Following that incident, Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.